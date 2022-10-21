Prankster Interrupts Herschel Walker Event To Hand Him Condoms

A member of the Good Liars, a duo of political pranksters, interrupted a marketing campaign occasion for Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Thursday at hand him a bundle of condoms.

Comedian Jason Selvig was face to face with the previous soccer star on the occasion in Macon, Georgia, as he supplied him a number of blue-packaged condoms. In footage of the confrontation, an irritated Walker might be seen placing a hand on Selvig’s chest, saying one thing, however his precise phrases weren’t captured.

Walker, who’s difficult incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) within the Senate race, didn’t take any of the condoms.

Walker, who touts “household values” and has criticized fatherless houses as a “main, main downside,” acknowledged in June that moreover his son Christian together with his ex-wife, he has three different youngsters with three completely different girls.

A former girlfriend — the mom of his youngest baby, a 10-year-old boy he reportedly hardly ever contacts — accused Walker earlier this month of insisting that she have an abortion and stated he paid for it. Walker claims to oppose abortion and has campaigned towards the process.

Walker denied that he paid for the girl’s abortion however acknowledged that he had despatched her a $700 verify with out figuring out what it was for.

“Use a condom, rattling,” Christian Walker, 22, tweeted to his estranged father after the accusation surfaced. That comment might have been the inspiration for Thursday’s stunt.

Final week, Walker walked again feedback he’d made about opposing exceptions to a Georgia regulation that will prohibit abortions after roughly six weeks, which is commonly earlier than most individuals even know they’re pregnant. The laws has exceptions for victims of rape or incest, who would have the ability to have abortions provided that they’ve filed a police report for these crimes.

Walker insisted on NBC Information that he had “by no means opposed” exceptions to the regulation, regardless that he known as for a complete abortion ban with out exception early in his marketing campaign.

“There’s no exception in my thoughts,” he stated throughout a marketing campaign occasion in Could. “Like I say, I imagine in life.”

Story continues

Walker has additionally come below fireplace not too long ago for insisting that an “honorary” sheriff’s badge he was gifted is an precise regulation enforcement badge. He claims he as soon as labored in regulation enforcement, regardless that there’s no proof he did.

Walker was pranked Wednesday on “Tooning Out the Information,” an animated collection produced by “The Late Present”’s Stephen Colbert.

When the present’s cartoon anchor, James Smartwood (voiced by creator R.J. Fried), received Walker on the telephone to report a criminal offense, he informed him his cellular phone had been stolen from his automobile.

The candidate eagerly responded: “I’ll let you know what I’ll do is we’ll report your factor, and all that and stuff. I believe that’ll be nice.What we’ll do is, you bought a quantity I can name?”

Smartwood gave him a incorrect quantity.

Test it out under.

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

