Practice Management Systems Market Is Expected To Register Lucrative Growth By 2020 – 2026 | CollaborateMD Inc, Pegasystems Inc, InfoMC, Incedo Inc

Global practice management systems market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the new reforms in the Healthcare industry, rise in the facilities and increase in the digitalization and automation in Healthcare industry

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

CollaborateMD Pegasystems InfoMC, Incedo MPN Software Systems HealthTec Software General Electric Company, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth Productivity-Quality Systems Greenway Health, LLC, Henry Schein Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, G2 Crowd, eClinicalWorks, Medical Information Technology NXGN Management, LLC, AllegianceMD Software, Inc among others

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Patterson Veterinary announced the joint venture with Cure Partners in order to new software NaVetor. NaVetor is a cloud-based practice management software and service which provides electronic medical records, white board, inventory reporting, quick-view dashboard and conversion and training. The software would help veterinary professionals in performing veterinary practices

In April 2018, eClinicalWorks announced that Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa, which is a private speciality medical group of lowa, showed interest in the cloud-centric EHR solution of eClinicalWorks for its providers. Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa planned its growth with excellent patient care through the ER solutions. The cloud-centric EHR solution would help in linking demographic of patients with their medical records including billing, insurance and claims data

Market Definition: Global Practice Management Systems Market

Practice Management Systems is a form of software which is used in the medical offices to deal day to day operations. Practice Management Systems are generally use to perform financial and administration functions. The software is beneficial as it is incorporated with electronic medical records. Small and medium sized businesses are the most common users of practice management software. Practice management system has various functionality including reminder notes for physicians and staff, checks for quality assurance, manage collections and payments, automate charge entries & print bills and many others

Market Drivers

New reforms in the healthcare industry will accelerate the market growth

Increasing physician facilities across the country is driving the growth of the market

Increase in the digitalization and automation in healthcare industry is also contributing towards the market growth

Increasing pressure to manage the cost and time for the healthcare facilities is another factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Requires rigorous practice and training while managing the software which is restraining the market growth

Leakage of personal data of patients hampers the growth of this market

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Practice Management Systems Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Practice Management Systems Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Practice Management Systems Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Practice Management Systems.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Practice Management Systems.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Practice Management Systems by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Practice Management Systems Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Practice Management Systems Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Practice Management Systems.

Chapter 9: Practice Management Systems Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

