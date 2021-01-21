Practice Management Systems Market 2027 Opportunities Key Players – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athena Health, Cerner Corporation, Epic, eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Nextgen Healthcare Information System, LLC

The practice management systems market was valued at US$ 3,143.76 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 6,740.84 million by 2027.

The practice management systems market by product is segmented into integrated and standalone. In 2019, the standalone segment held the largest market share of 67.8%% of the practice management systems market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the increasing adoption of standalone systems during the forecast period. Moreover, the integrated segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 10.6% during the forecast period. Certain factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for automation in healthcare administration are expected to drive the segment growth.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002219/?utm_source=Mccourier&10392

Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing emphasis on providing quality care at affordable costs, shortage of primary healthcare resources, and increasing healthcare IT spending are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Some of the prominent players operating in practice management systems market are, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athena Health, Cerner Corporation, Epic, eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Nextgen Healthcare Information System, LLC, and Henry Schein, Inc. The market players are focused on acquisitions with industry players in order to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in July 2017, GE Healthcare acquired Novia Strategies, a 22-year-old US-based healthcare consulting company with an aim to expand clinical software products portfolio and customer base.

Global Practice Management Systems Market, By Regions, 2019 (%)

The report segments the global practice management systems market as follows:

Global Practice management systems Market – By Product

Standalone

Integrated

Global Practice management systems Market – By Delivery Mode

Cloud-based

Web-based

On-Premises

Global Practice management systems Market – By Component

Software

Services

Global Practice management systems Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHC00002219/?utm_source=Mccourier&10392

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Practice Management Systems Market Landscape

Practice Management Systems Market – Key Market Dynamics

Practice Management Systems Market – Global Market Analysis

Practice Management Systems Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Practice Management Systems Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Practice Management Systems Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Practice Management Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Practice Management Systems Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com