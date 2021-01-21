Practice Management Systems Market 2027 Opportunities Key Players – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athena Health, Cerner Corporation, Epic, eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Nextgen Healthcare Information System, LLC
The practice management systems market was valued at US$ 3,143.76 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 6,740.84 million by 2027.
The practice management systems market by product is segmented into integrated and standalone. In 2019, the standalone segment held the largest market share of 67.8%% of the practice management systems market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the increasing adoption of standalone systems during the forecast period. Moreover, the integrated segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 10.6% during the forecast period. Certain factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for automation in healthcare administration are expected to drive the segment growth.
Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing emphasis on providing quality care at affordable costs, shortage of primary healthcare resources, and increasing healthcare IT spending are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.
Some of the prominent players operating in practice management systems market are, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athena Health, Cerner Corporation, Epic, eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Nextgen Healthcare Information System, LLC, and Henry Schein, Inc. The market players are focused on acquisitions with industry players in order to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in July 2017, GE Healthcare acquired Novia Strategies, a 22-year-old US-based healthcare consulting company with an aim to expand clinical software products portfolio and customer base.
Global Practice Management Systems Market, By Regions, 2019 (%)
The report segments the global practice management systems market as follows:
Global Practice management systems Market – By Product
- Standalone
- Integrated
Global Practice management systems Market – By Delivery Mode
- Cloud-based
- Web-based
- On-Premises
Global Practice management systems Market – By Component
- Software
- Services
Global Practice management systems Market – By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Japan
- China
- India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- A.E
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
South and Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
Table of Contents:
Introduction
Key Takeaways
Research Methodology
Practice Management Systems Market Landscape
Practice Management Systems Market – Key Market Dynamics
Practice Management Systems Market – Global Market Analysis
Practice Management Systems Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type
Practice Management Systems Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application
Practice Management Systems Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound
Practice Management Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis
Industry Landscape
Practice Management Systems Market, Key Company Profiles
Appendix
