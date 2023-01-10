Prabhat Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Prabhat Gamer is among the many few Free Hearth content material creators on YouTube who’ve risen to prominence in recent times. He primarily posts gameplay-related quick movies that tens of millions of his subscribers get pleasure from usually.

The YouTuber has surpassed a subscriber depend of 1.69 million on his main channel. Moreover, he operates three different channels, Prabhat Bhai (20.9k subscribers), Lethal Prabhat (2.55k subscribers), and Prabhat Vlogs (5.19k subscribers). Nonetheless, he isn’t very energetic on any of the three.

Prabhat Gamer’s Free Hearth MAX ID and different essential particulars

Prabhat Gamer’s Free Hearth MAX ID is 641355153. The content material creator has attained the next set of numbers within the battle royale title as of 10 January 2023:

BR Profession stats

Prabhat Gamer’s BR Profession stats (Picture by way of Garena)

Prabhat Gamer has featured in 2134 solo video games and dominated the opponents 197 instances, translating right into a win fee of 9.23%. He has exactly 4200 eliminations to his identify, securing a Ok/D ratio of two.17.

He has additionally been part of the 743 duo video games in Free Hearth MAX and has labored his strategy to victory 76 instances, retaining a win fee of 10.22%. The web star has completed 1793 opponents, contributing in the direction of a Ok/D ratio of two.69.

Lastly, Prabhat Gamer has joined 4141 squad matches and notched 961 Booyahs to take care of a win fee of 23.20%. He has recorded 11605 kills below his belt to uphold a Ok/D ratio of three.65.

BR Ranked stats

Prabhat Gamer’s BR Ranked stats (Picture by way of Garena)

Prabhat Gamer is but to have interaction in any solo video games. The YouTuber has competed in 4 duo matches throughout the present Free Hearth MAX season however has not completed first in any of them. Nonetheless, throughout this course of, he defeated eight opponents, incomes a Ok/D ratio of two.

Even within the 100 ranked squad video games, Prabhat Gamer has racked up 16 Booyahs, which interprets to a win fee of 16%. He has scored 357 frags, which add as much as a Ok/D ratio of 4.25.

Be aware: Prabhat Gamer’s stats have been recorded whereas writing this text. These figures are topic to vary because the YouTuber performs extra video games in Free Hearth MAX.

Guild and rank

Prabhat Gamer’s guild particulars within the battle royale title (Picture by way of Garena)

Prabhat Gamer heads the Legend guild in Free Hearth MAX, whose ID is 1009592519 and has a glory of 803319. When it comes to rank, he has scaled Heroic to tier in BR-Ranked Season 31 and CS-Ranked 16.

YouTube channel

The YouTuber basically began his YouTube stint with the Lethal Prabhat channel in 2020, the place he initially posted gameplay movies. Nonetheless, in early 2022 he launched the Prabhat Gamer channel, and it has now surpassed a million subscribers.

His channel has just below 200 movies, which have gained 112 million views in whole. Equally, his fanbase has grown exponentially over the past month, with the Prabhat Gamer channel exceeding the coveted a million subscriber mark in November 2022. The channel had simply over 300k subscribers in September.

In line with Social Blade, the YouTuber has gathered 180k subscribers and 31.234 million views over the previous month.



