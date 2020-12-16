PP Jumbo Bags Market 2020-2027 | Country Level Analysis, Current Trade Size And Future Prospective

PP Jumbo Bags also known as are FIBC bags or PP woven bags. This is a large bag made out of polypropylene (PP) and is used to store or transport dry products or hazardous products from place to place. Polypropylene (PP) in the form of woven fabric is widely used to manufacture flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC). In general, the load-carrying capacity of PP jumbo bags ranges from 200 Kg to 2,000 Kg.

Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the PP Jumbo Bags market Berry Global Group, Inc., GLOBAL-PAK, Inc., Conitex Sonoco, Material Motion, Inc., Halsted Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Mondi Group, Sackmaker J&HM Dickson Ltd., Taihua Group, and Jumbo Bag Ltd….

Regular PP jumbo bags segment accounted for the largest share in the global PP jumbo bags market in 2018. This is owing to lesser cost and increasing adoption of regular PP jumbo bags in fertilizers & construction material transport. The segment is projected to lead the market over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global PP jumbo bags market during the forecast period. Favorable growth of end-use industries such as agriculture, chemical, and food. in the region is creating potential opportunities for growth of the market. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report, the chemical industry in India is projected to reach US$ 300 billion by end of 2025.

GLOBAL PP JUMBO BAGS MARKET TAXONOMY On the basis of product type, the global PP jumbo bags market is segmented into: Regular PP Jumbo Bags

Anti-static PP Jumbo Bags

Conductive PP Jumbo Bags

Others (Dissipative PP Jumbo Bags etc.) On the basis of capacity, the global PP jumbo bags market is segmented into: Up to 750 Kg

750 – 1500 Kg

Above 1500 Kg Online

Others

