Powerful winter storm could dump feet of snow on parts of nation

A strong winter storm crashing throughout the West on Sunday slammed elements of Southern California with greater than 7 inches of rain and promised to snarl journey with toes of snow in some areas from the mountains of the Golden State by means of the Midwest.

The storm will proceed throughout the West whereas “creating right into a doable blizzard” in coming days, the Nationwide Climate Service warned. The system was forecast to comb throughout a large swath of the nation from Colorado to Minnesota on Monday by means of Wednesday, with driving snow, excessive winds and freezing rain.

“Heavy snow will carry main impacts to many areas throughout the nation,” the climate service warned. “Journey might turn out to be not possible.”

A stretch of California Freeway 89 was closed because of heavy snow within the Lake Tahoe space, the freeway patrol stated. Elements of the Sierra Nevada Mountains might see 5 toes of snow and whiteout situations Sunday and Monday, the climate service stated. Elements of I-80 and different roads additionally noticed durations of closure.

Because the storm rolls east, AccuWeather stated elements of I-90 and I-94, the main highways of the Higher Midwest, might be pressured to shut because the snow piles increased.

HEAVY SNOW, FLASH FLOOD WATCHES: California, central US put together for indignant climate

Southern California deluge; South might see flooding, tornadoes

In Southern California, elements of Ventura and San Luis Obispo County have been beneath siege from greater than 7 inches of rain, the climate service reported. Greater than 4 inches swamped some areas of Los Angeles County, and localized rainfall charges of as much as an inch an hour have been drenching elements of southwestern California, with whole rainfall reaching three inches in some areas. Flash flooding and particles move have been a priority, significantly in and close to latest areas burned by wildfires within the drought-stricken area.

The Nationwide Climate Service was warning of doable extreme climate Tuesday and Wednesday in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Extreme thunderstorms will probably be able to producing tornadoes, damaging winds and hail, the climate service stated.

‘Main’ snowstorm forecast from Colorado to Minnesota

A robust low-pressure system forecast to type over Colorado and Kansas on Monday will pull moist air northward from the Gulf of Mexico, combining it with extraordinarily chilly air from the polar areas in Canada, AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger defined.

” A serious snowstorm is within the playing cards from Colorado to Minnesota into midweek,” he stated.

The worst of the storm might hit late Tuesday into Wednesday, with snowfall charges as excessive as a number of inches per hour in some areas. Wind gusts might attain 60 mph, Geiger stated.

“Blizzard situations doable (for) parts of northeast Colorado late Monday evening – Tuesday evening,” the climate service’s Boulder officer tweeted. “Vital journey impacts, whiteouts, highway closures & harsh livestock situations will probably be doable.”

Snow will proceed to push eastward because the storm strengthens. Elements of Minnesota might see snow with any icy combine at occasions. Geiger warned {that a} tenth of an inch of ice can hazardous.

Some areas will see heavy glaze of ice

“Throughout a lot of central and southern Minnesota, a heavy glaze of ice could also be extra impactful than the snow,” Geiger stated. Some areas of North and South Dakota that see solely snow might see two toes of it, he stated.

The storm might final all week, AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde stated. Nonetheless unclear: The affect it may have on the Northeast at week’s finish. However heavy snow and ice could also be on the best way, forecasters say.

This picture from a Caltrans visitors digital camera reveals snow situations on California SR-89 Snowman in Shasta-Trinity Nationwide Forest, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

This text initially appeared on USA TODAY: Highly effective winter storm might dump toes of snow on elements of nation