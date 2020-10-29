Powerful AMD RYZEN 7 3800X processor gets big discount

In the current market, you have a choice between processors from Intel or AMD, and for some time now the second has been back in the running as we saw recently with its new Radeon 6000 graphics cards. offers you a good plan for the powerful AMD RYZEN 7 3800X processor, which is a very nice alternative to the Intel Core i9-9900.

AMD RYZEN 7 3800X, a processor for games

It’s good to see AMD in good shape again. If you want to deploy a new configuration or improve the current configuration, you should know that the RYZEN 7 3800X benefits from a significant drop in price.

The latter offers very good performance and outperforms its competitor, the Core i9 from Intel, in some areas.

He has the following in his stomach:

Number of cores: 8 Number of threads: 16 Base frequency: 3.9 GHz Frequency in boost mode: 4.5 GHz Socket: AM4 Total cache L1: 512 KB Total cache L2: 4 MB Total cache L3: 32 MB

Also note that we currently have a DDR4 HyperX Fury dual channel memory kit that will turn your machine into a racing beast.

The AMD Ryzen 7 3800X costs 350 euros while it costs an average of 380 euros to get your hands on.

