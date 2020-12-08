Powered Surgical Instruments Market 2020-2026 Major Players Hitting the Reset Button || Zimmer Biomet, CONMED Corporation, Abbott, DePuy Synthes, De Soutter Medical, Allotech Inc., adeor medical AG, Exactech Inc

In Powered Surgical Instruments Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Powered Surgical Instruments Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Powered Surgical Instruments Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Market Analysis: Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market

Global powered surgical instruments market is registering a steady CAGR of 4.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging number of minimally invasive surgeries and increasing robotic aided surgical procedures have contributed to the growth of the market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global powered surgical instruments market are Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Smith & Nephew Inc., Zimmer Biomet, CONMED Corporation, Abbott, DePuy Synthes, De Soutter Medical, Allotech Inc., adeor medical AG, Exactech Inc., Apothecaries Sundries Mfg. Co., Star Medical, Surtex Instruments Limited, RIMEC S.R.L., MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC., GEISTER MEDIZINTECHNIK GmbH and Wuhu Ruijin Medical Instrument & Device Co, ltd. among others.

Market Definition: Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market

Powered surgical instruments are instruments which are used to assist in various kinds of surgeries. Powered surgical instruments are either pneumatic or electrical by a power source. These instruments provide greater efficiencies and hence reduce the time required for surgery. Powered surgical instruments can be used to clean, inspect and sterilize at the time of the procedure. The various development and innovations in the fields of neurology, dentistry, cardiology, orthopedics and otology have increased the demand for the powered surgical instruments.

Powered Surgical Instruments Market Drivers

The geriatric population is surging which has driven the market growth

The Arthroscopy & Minimally Invasive Procedures adoption has increased which has boosted the market growth

Various innovation in technology are being made like surgical robotics which has fueled the market growth

The surgical procedures numbers have risen across the globe which has contributed to the market growth

The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases have propelled the market growth

Powered Surgical Instruments Market Restraints

The excise duty tax has been imposed in the U.S. which hinders the market growth

The challenges like reimbursement is hampering the market growth

The competition for high prices has restraint the market growth

There are very few skilled professionals which hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market

Powered Surgical Instruments Market : By Power Source

Electric Instruments

Battery-Powered Instruments

Pneumatic Instruments

Powered Surgical Instruments Market : By Product

Handpieces

Power Sources and Controls

Accessories

Powered Surgical Instruments Market : By Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Neurosurgery

Ent Surgery

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Powered Surgical Instruments Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Medtronic had launched Mazor X Stealth robotic-assisted spinal surgical platform in the U.S. It will improve the accuracy and precision in spine surgery. It improves visualization and navigation using 3D planning and information systems and workflow predictability through the use of real-time image guidance. This launch will expand the company offerings in the healthcare market as well as increase its market share.

In March 2018, Stryker had launched the Stryker F1 Small Bone Power System. It provides balanced, cordless, lightweight solutions for procedure in surgeries. It sustains without losing power and has a shelf life of 30 days and it provides consistent power and uptime. This product launch has expanded the product portfolios of the company.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global powered surgical instruments market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

