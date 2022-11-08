Powerball snafu ends, delayed drawing finally held for Powerball jackpot

RICHMOND – Nicely, that was bizarre.

Tens of millions of individuals awakened Tuesday morning hoping to search out out in the event that they had been a Powerball winner, however the successful numbers had been nowhere to be discovered.

Lottery officers stated there was no Powerball winner for Monday night time’s document jackpot of $1.9 billion as a result of there was no drawing. The successful numbers had been lastly revealed later Tuesday morning.

In accordance with the Virginia Lottery, excessive ticket gross sales had been the perpetrator for the preliminary delay.

“All collaborating lotteries should adhere to stringent safety necessities to guard the integrity of the sport. With the excessive variety of tickets bought, this course of is taking longer to finish. At the moment, gross sales info from all the collaborating lotteries for this historic $1.9 billion jackpot remains to be being finalized,” a press launch on Tuesday morning stated.

Afterward Tuesday morning, a message on the Powerball web site confirmed the numbers had been drawn. The successful numbers had been: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and a Powerball of 10.

A number of media stories point out the jackpot eclipsed $2 billion.

Election day weblog: Dwell updates from Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro

Stuarts Draft man ejected, killed in crash

Stuarts Draft cheer among the many most dominant sports activities applications in Augusta County historical past

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking information reporter at The Information Chief. Have a information tip? Or one thing that wants investigating? You possibly can e-mail reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can even observe him on Twitter.

This text initially appeared on Staunton Information Chief: Powerball snafu nixes drawing for document jackpot of $1.9 billion