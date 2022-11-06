Powerball jackpot for 11/5/22 was a record $1.6 billion. Did anyone win it all?

The Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest. Ever.

Saturday evening’s drawing might award somebody the biggest prize. Or it might, prefer it has since early August rollover, after which set one more file. The date of the drawing is 11/5/22, the jackpot is for $1.6 billion.

After months of rollovers, the Nov. 2, 2022, Powerball jackpot has soared to the biggest Powerball jackpot within the recreation’s historical past — $1.6 billion with a money possibility of $782.4 million.

Drawings are held at 11 p.m. EST Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Recap: Powerball numbers for $1 billion jackpot. Halloween drawing was odd — 13 seems twice

Can Florida Lottery winners stay nameless? What it’s essential to find out about profitable the lottery

Verify your numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Energy Ball was 20. The Energy Play was 3X.

Verify again with for the subsequent large Powerball drawing. updates to see if anybody gained the massive jackpot!

High 10 lottery jackpots for Powerball, Mega Thousands and thousands: Who gained and the place profitable tickets have been purchased

Beneath are some often requested questions on Powerball.

How a lot is the Powerball lottery jackpot for Nov. 5?

$1.6 billion

How a lot was the Powerball lottery jackpot for Halloween?

The jackpot for Oct. 31, 2022, was $1 billion. Nonetheless, that drawing rolled over and the Nov. 2, 2022, drawing is $1.2 billion.

YES! Lottery ticket from Vero Seaside retailer is a winner for Port St. Lucie girl

$1.28 billion?! No, however Jensen Seaside lottery participant lands $1 million in Mega Thousands and thousands

How lengthy has the Powerball rolled over?

A single ticket bought in Pennsylvania gained $202 million on Aug. 3. This Powerball jackpot has rolled over since Aug. 6.

Powerball profitable numbers

What are the chances of profitable Powerball?

In accordance with Powerball’s web site, gamers have a 1 in 24.9 likelihood of profitable a prize when the marketed jackpot is $40 million. And gamers nonetheless have a 1 in 24.9 likelihood of profitable a prize when the marketed jackpot is $1 billion or extra.

Story continues

Are the chances of profitable Powerball the identical if the jackpot is $1 billion?

Is $1.6 billion the biggest Powerball jackpot in U.S. historical past?

Sure. It surpasses the previous file set Jan. 13, 2016, when three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee cut up the grand prize of $1.586 billion.

What are the High 10 largest Powerball jackpots ever?

Listed below are the High 10 Powerball jackpots as of Nov. 2, 2022:

10. $590.5 million — Might 18, 2013; Florida

9. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California and Wisconsin

8. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa and New York

7. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California

6. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland

5. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

4. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin

3. $1.5 billion — Nov. 2, 2022? TBD

2. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida and Tennessee

1. $1.6 billion — Drawing Nov. 5, 2022; winner to be decided

What are the High 10 largest lottery jackpots ever?

The next Mega Thousands and thousands and Powerball jackpots made the High 10 greatest lottery jackpots in U.S. historical past, as of Nov. 2, 2022.

10. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California

9. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland

8. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

7. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin

6. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

5. $1.2 billion — Nov. 2, 2022? TBD

4. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois

3. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina

2. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida and Tennessee

1. $1.6 billion — Drawing Nov. 5, 2022; winner to be decided

