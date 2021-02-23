Power Tools Market Size, Share, Forecast, 2020–2027 | by Mode of Operation, Tool Type, Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Power Tools Market by Mode of Operation, Tool Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global power tools market size was $32.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $48.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1734

Power tools have transformed different industries such as automotive, construction, and other by saving the effort and time necessary for simple tasks, such as screw driving to complicated tasks including breaking and sawing.

The global power tools market is expected to grow at a substantial rate owing to a surge in popularity of DIY techniques, investments in infrastructural developments, and a rise in disposable income of people. During the past few years, India spent nearly one-ninth share of its GDP on infrastructural development activities, which is anticipated to escalatein the upcoming years. This growth in infrastructural improvement activities is anticipated to fuel the adoption of power tools in India.

In addition, the continual progressions in the power tools by key players aid in enhancing their demand. For instance, in November 2019, Dremel, a brand of Bosch, developed its cordless Dremel Lite multi-tool. The new tool is cordless and has a compact design. It has a weight of 270 grams and can operate at speeds of 8,000 to 25,000 revolutions per minute.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1734

Key Segments

The global power tools market is segmented on the basis of mode of operation, tool type, application, and region. By mode of operation, it is divided into electric (corded and cordless electric power tools), pneumatic, and others. The electric power tools segment dominates the market throughout the study period. On the basis of tool type, the global market is categorized into drills, wrenches, material removal tools, saws, and others. The drills segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By application, the global market is bifurcated into industrial (construction, automotive, aerospace, and others) and do-it-yourself (DIY). The DIY segment is expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period. Region-wise, the market has been analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Players

The key players profiled in the global power tools market report include Atlas Copco AB, Emerson Electric Co., Hilti Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-on Incorporated, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1734

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging power tools market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the power tools market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global power tools market forecast from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players within the power tools market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the power tools industry.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.