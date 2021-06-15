Power Tools Market | Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report 2020-2028

The research and analysis conducted in Power Tools Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Power Tools industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Power Tools Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Power tools market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 55,592.66 million by 2027. Increasing growth of infrastructure projects globally is the factor that drives the market growth.

Growing industrial infrastructure and remodelling of concrete structures in stipulated time requires advanced tools which are fulfilled by power tools. Power tools reduces manual work and increases efficiency with better accuracy; which is helping power tools market at healthy CAGR. The high maintenance of these power tools is acting as major restraint for power tools market.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-power-tools-market&Somesh

The rapid increase in wind turbines and the growth in wind industry will require more power tools for the construction and maintenance, this will act as major opportunity of growth for the power tools market. The power tool can severely cause accidents and health issues, in addition to the heavy body of the power tools which tend to make it difficult to operate with full efficiency, these factors act as major challenge for the power tools market.

This power tools market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Power tools Market Scope and Market Size

Power tools market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of operation, application, material, end user, and sales channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into sawing and cutting tools, drilling and fastening tools, demolition tools, routing tools, portable nibblers, air-powered tools, material removal tools, electric cords and plugs, accessories, and others. In 2020, saw and cutting tools segment dominates the type segment and expected to grow at higher rate as cutting applications are more in metalwork and woodwork which are widely used worldwide.

On the basis of mode of operation, the market is segmented into electric, liquid fuel tool, hydraulic, pneumatic, and powder-actuated tools. In 2020, electric segment holds the largest market share in mode of operation segment considering most of the tools purchased are electric based due to its more affordability in terms of operating cost and ease of use.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into concrete and construction, woodworking, metalworking, welding, and others. In 2020, concrete and construction segment dominates the application segment and expected to grow at higher rate as infrastructure is growing around the world and power tools are required for faster operations.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into concrete, wood/metal, brick/block, glass, and others. In 2020, concrete segment dominates material segment as it grows collaterally with application segment.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into industrial/professional, and residential. In 2020, industrial/professional segment holds the largest market share in end user segment as industrial fields require large scale operations which need to be completed in minimum time where power tools have great assistance.

On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into indirect sales, and direct sales. In 2020, sales channel segment is dominated by indirect sales as these tools are mostly purchased from distributors or vendors, however with growing e-commerce sector and direct online sales by company’s direct sales and hence are growing at higher rate.

Power Tools Market Country Level Analysis

Power tools market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, mode of operation, application, material, end user, and sales channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in power tools market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the power tools market as in the U.S., the major player namely Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. offer various types of power tools in the region and the U.S. and Canada are early adopters of these tools which allow dominance in power tools market for the North America region. Germany is leading the growth of the Europe market due to high production of electronic devices in the country with presence of company namely Robert Bosch GmbH. China is dominating the Asia-Pacific market due to the increasing number of concrete structures in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand of Power Tools

Power tools market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in power tools and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the power tools market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Power Tools Market Share Analysis

Power tools market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to power tools market.

The major players covered in the report are Atlas Copco AB, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Snap-on Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Festool GmbH, KYOCERA Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Makita Corporation, Hilti AG, Husqvarna AB, Panasonic Corporation of North America (A subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation), Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Apex Tool Group, LLC, INTERSKOL, Ferm International B.V., 3M, Delta Power Equipment Corporation, C. & E. Fein GmbH among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-power-tools-market&Somesh

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of power tools market.

For instance,

In June 2020, Milwaukee, a power tool division of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. launched Cordless 1” D-Handle High Torque Impact Wrench, this product will be used in fastening applications of 2” bolts and features with 2,000 ft-lbs of nut-busting torque.

In September 2019, CRAFTSMAN, a power tool division of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. launched V20* Cordless System, this new cordless system comprises of power tools such as V20* Cordless Wet Tile Saw with 17-inch cut capacity.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for power tools through expanded range of size.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Power Tools report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Power Tools market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Power Tools market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Power Tools market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Power Tools market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Power Tools market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-power-tools-market&Somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com