Power Tool Accessories Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Power Tool Accessories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global power tool accessories market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Power tool accessories refer to the external fittings installed in various engine-driven power, electric and pneumatic power devices. These accessories majorly include screwdrivers, drills, saw blades, chippers, abrasives wheels, router bits, threading products, etc. Power tools help in enhancing device efficiency, accessibility, battery performance, and connectivity. Owing to these benefits, they are extensively used across industries to simplify repetitive processes along with reducing human mishandling and physical hazards.

Rapid industrialization, along with rising developments in the automation industry, is currently driving the market growth. Moreover, the thriving construction and automotive sectors have led the increasing production of fabricated metals, thereby catalyzing the demand for power tools. Furthermore, the emergence of cordless power tools equipped with high-density Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries further propels the market growth. Additionally, the rapid shift from conventional power tools towards advanced devices, such as hammer drills, impact wrenches, circular saws, etc., is also propelling the product demand. Apart from this, the increasing penetration of smart technologies and energy-efficient power tools are anticipated to fuel the market in the coming years.

Power Tool Accessories Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global power tool accessories market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Apex Tool Group LLC (Bain Capital Partners)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS: ATLKY)

Hilti Aktiengesellschaft

Husqvarna Group (OTCMKTS: HSQVY)

Klein Tools, Inc.

Koki Holdings Co Ltd. (KKR & Co. Inc.)

Makita Corporation (OTCMKTS: MKTAY)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA)

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS: TTNDY)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global power tool accessories market on the basis of type, application, end-use sector and region.

Breakup by Type:

Drill Bits

Screwdriver Bits

Router Bits

Circular Saw Blades

Jig Saw Blades

Band Saw Blades

Abrasive Wheels

Reciprocating Saw Blades

Others

Breakup by Application:

Milter Saw

Drill Machine

Reciprocating Saw

Hole Saw

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Industrial

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

Canada

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

