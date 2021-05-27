Power Substation Automation and Integration Market Skyrocketing 3X Revenues by 2028| ABB Ltd., Cooper Power Systems Inc., Schweitzer Engineering Lab Inc., Alstom S.A., Siemens AG, General Electric Co., and NovaTech

A substation automation system is a collection of hardware and software components that are used to monitor and control an electrical system, both locally and remotely.

The lowest level is the power system equipment, such as transformers and circuit breakers. The middle three levels are IED implementation, IED integration, and substation automation applications. All electric utilities are implementing IEDs in their substations.

The different types of substations mainly include Step-up Type Substation, Step-down Transformer, Distribution, Underground Distribution, Switchyard, Customer Substation, and System Station.

Substations have been equipped to perform automatic reclosing, bus sectionalising, load transfers, capacitor switching, etc. In the past, these and other functions were implemented using a combination of control panels, auxiliary relays, switches, lights, meters, transducers and extensive wiring and cabling.

Automated substations can provide the information needed to maintain uninterrupted power to the customer at a lower maintenance cost. Substation automation is the integration of smart electrical equipment (e.g., circuit breakers, transformers, relays, etc.) that has the ability to monitor their functionality.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

ABB Ltd., Cooper Power Systems Inc., Schweitzer Engineering Lab Inc., Alstom S.A., Siemens AG, General Electric Co., and NovaTech LLC among others.

The aim of the report is to equip relevant players in deciphering essential cues about the various real-time market based developments, also drawing significant references from historical data, to eventually present a highly effective market forecast and prediction, favoring sustainable stance and impeccable revenue flow despite challenges such as sudden pandemic, interrupted production and disrupted sales channel in the Power Substation Automation and Integration market.

This research report is an amalgamation of all relevant data pertaining to historic and current market specific information that systematically decide the future growth prospects of the Power Substation Automation and Integration market. This section of the report further aims to enlighten report readers about the decisive developments and catastrophic implications caused by an unprecedented incident such as the pandemic that has visibly rendered unparalleled implications across the market.

Market segments on the basis of:

By type

Step-up Type Substation

Step-down Transformer

Distribution

Underground Distribution

Switchyard

Customer Substation

System Station

This report is well documented to present crucial analytical review affecting the Power Substation Automation and Integration market amidst COVID-19 outrage. The report is so designed to lend versatile understanding about various market influencers encompassing a thorough barrier analysis as well as an opportunity mapping that together decide the upcoming growth trajectory of the market. In the light of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, this mindfully drafted research offering is in complete sync with the current ongoing market developments as well as challenges that together render tangible influence upon the holistic growth trajectory of the Power Substation Automation and Integration market.

Besides presenting a discerning overview of the historical and current market specific developments, inclined to aid a future-ready business decision, this well-compiled research report on the Power Substation Automation and Integration market also presents vital details on various industry best practices comprising SWOT and PESTEL analysis to adequately locate and maneuver profit scope. Therefore, to enable and influence a flawless market-specific business decision, aligning with the best industry practices, this specific research report on the market also lends a systematic rundown on vital growth triggering elements comprising market opportunities, persistent market obstacles and challenges, also featuring a comprehensive outlook of various drivers and threats that eventually influence the growth trajectory in the Power Substation Automation and Integration market.

Power Substation Automation and Integration Geographical Segmentation Includes:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Some Major TOC Points:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Power Substation Automation and Integration Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

And More…

In this latest research publication a thorough overview of the current market scenario has been portrayed, in a bid to aid market participants, stakeholders, research analysts, industry veterans and the like to borrow insightful cues from this ready-to-use market research report, thus influencing a definitive business discretion. The report in its subsequent sections also portrays a detailed overview of competition spectrum, profiling leading players and their mindful business decisions, influencing growth in the Power Substation Automation and Integration market.

