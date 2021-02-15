Power Semiconductor Market Competitive Insights, Demand and Global Outlook 2021-2027

MarketInsightsReports has published a report entitled Global Power Semiconductor Market Research Report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592365/power-semiconductor-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=68

Key Players:

Infineon technologies AG, Texas instruments Inc., United Silicon Carbide Inc., ST Microelectronics N.V, NXP semiconductor Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronic Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Semikron International, Cree Inc and others.

Latest Developments

– November 2020 – Texas Instruments (TI) expanded its high-voltage power management portfolio with the next generation of 650-V and 600-V gallium nitride (GaN) field-effect transistors (FETs) for automotive and industrial applications. With fast-switching, 2.2-MHz integrated gate driver, the new families of GaN FETs will help the engineers in delivering twice the power density, achieve 99% efficiency, and reduce the size of power magnetics by 59% as compared to existing solutions.

– February 2020 – UnitedSiC introduced the UF3SC065030D8 and UF3SC065040D8; the industrys lowest RDS(on) SiC FETs available in the popular low-profile DFN 88 surface-mount package. The 650V devices replace two standard silicon devices, enabling engineers to build switching circuits with greater efficiency and higher power density than is possible with a discrete design approach.

Key Highlights of the Report

– Quantitative market information and forecasts for the global Power Semiconductor industry, segmented by type, end-use, and geographic region.

– Expert analysis of the key technological, demographic, economic, and regulatory factors driving growth in the Power Semiconductor to 2026.

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2026.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592365/power-semiconductor-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=68

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Power Semiconductor Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Power Semiconductor Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Finally, the Power Semiconductor Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com