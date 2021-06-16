Power Rental Market Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook || APR Energy, Bredenoord, Kohler Co., Herc Rentals Inc., Generac Power Systems, Inc., Wacker Neuson

Global Power Rental market report studies the CAGR value fluctuation for the Industry in 2020-2027. Due to increased demand at the end-user level, the Power Rental market is expected to see tremendous progress during the forecast period. The report also addresses key market player movements, including acquisitions and mergers, launch of new products, agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures, R&D, and regional expansion of key players in global and regional Power Rental markets. The report makes provision for an overview of the Power Rental market and detailed market segmentation throughout the world by component, equipment, application and major geographic areas. The study above provides an analysis of the market share of the Industry to provide a comprehensive overview of key market players with segments tailored to the market’s size, growth rate and overall market

Power Rental Market is expected to reach USD 26.21 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 5.45% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Power Rental market research report potentially offers plentiful insights and business solutions that will lend a hand to win the competition. While analyzing market data, company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments are taken into account for studying the company profiles. Few of the major competitors currently working in global Power Rental market are APR Energy, Bredenoord, Kohler Co., Herc Rentals Inc., Generac Power Systems, Inc., Wacker Neuson SE among other

Global Power Rental Market Scope and Market Size

Power rental marketis segmented on the basis ofend user, application, power rating, fuel and equipment. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of end user, the power rental market is segmented into utilities, oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, construction, events, shipping, data center, and others.

On the basis of application, the power rental market is segmented into peak shaving, standby power, base load and continuous power.

On the basis of power rating, the power rental market is segmented into less than 10 kW, 11 kW – 20 kW, 21 kW – 50 kW, 51 kW – 100 kW, 101 kW – 250 kW, 251 kW – 500 kW, 501 kW – 1,000 kW, 1,001 kW -1,500 kW, 1,501 kW – 2,000 kW, 2,001 kW – 2,500 kW, above 2,500 kW.

On the basis of fuel, the power rental market is segmented into diesel, gas, and others.

On the basis of equipment, the power rental market is segmented intogenerator, load banks, transformer, and others.

Competitive Landscape and Power Rental Market Share Analysis

Power Rental marketcompetitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to power rental market.

Important Features of the Global Power Rental Market Report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Caterpillar, Atlas Copco AB, Cummins Inc.,United Rentals, Inc., Ashtead Group plc., Aggreko plc,

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Power Rental Market Country Level Analysis

Power rental market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, end user, application, power rating, fuel and equipmentas referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America,Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

