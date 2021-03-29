Power Module Packaging Market Global Outlook 2021-2026| Sansha Electric, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, ROHM, Danfoss

Global “Power Module Packaging Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Power Module Packaging market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Power Module Packaging industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The power module packaging market was valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2.68 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.79% fir the forecast period 2021-2026.

Top Leading Companies of Global Power Module Packaging Market are: Texas Instruments Incorporated, Star Automations, DyDac Controls, SEMIKRON, IXYS Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric, Sanken Electric, Sansha Electric, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, ROHM, Danfoss and others.

Global Power Module Packaging Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Power Module Packaging market based on Types are:

GaN Module

SiC Module

FET Module

IGBT Module

Others

Based on Application , the Global Power Module Packaging market is segmented into:

Electric Vehicles (EV)

Rail Tractions

Wind Turbines

Photovoltaic Equipment

Others

Global Power Module Packaging Market Segmented by Regions :

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

This report focuses on Power Module Packaging volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Power Module Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and prospect.

Industry News And Update:

– February 2019 – Infineon Technologies Ag extended its portfolio of CoolSiC power modules for UPS and energy storage applications. Infineon claimed that the CoolSiC 2B power modules enable engineers to reduce total system costs by increasing power density. The product is capable of 80% lower switching losses, compared to silicon variants, maximizing the inverter efficiency levels to reach over 99%.

