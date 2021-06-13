Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) Market Insights Shared In Detailed Report 2020, Forecasts to 2026
Global Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) Market is valued approximately at USD 48 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.13% over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC) are electronic components that provide highly integrated power management for wide range of end users including consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication & networking among others. PMICs consist of power management, battery management, system control, interface and audio functions. It provides optimum integration solutions and when assembled with high-performance process technologies offer high-efficiency solutions that extend battery life and reduce power consumption. The increasing demand for battery operated devices globally, growing consumer electronics industry and automotive sector is the factor responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new products and services, as well as other strategic alliances by market key player, will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in September 2019, Texas Instruments launched an ultra-low-power low-dropout (LDO) linear voltage regulator with the industry’s lowest quiescent current (IQ) of sub-25 nA – one-tenth that of competing ultra-small devices. However, complex integration process for multi-power domain SOCs of PMICs is the major factor restraining the growth of global Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Texas Instruments Inc.
ON Semiconductor Corp.
Analog Devices Inc.
Dialog Semiconductor PLC
Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
Linear Technology Corporation
Infineon Technologies AG
Mitsubishi Group
Renesas Electronics Corp
STMicroelectronics N.V.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Voltage regulators
Motor control ICs
Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs
Battery Management ICs
Others
By Application:
Automotive / Transportation
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Telecom and Networking
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors