Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2021 – 2027| TI, Maxim, Intersil

Los Angeles, United States, July 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Research Report. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market.

The research report on the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Leading Players

ADI, TI, Maxim, Intersil, STM, ON Semiconductor, Microchip, NXP, Cirrus Logic, XILINX

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Segmentation by Product

Smart Home ICs, Standard Power ICs, Mobile Digital ICs, Industrial Driver ICs, Others

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Segmentation by Application

Adapter and Charger, Consumer Electronics, LED Lighting, Vehicle Electronics, Industry, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market?

How will the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Overview

1.1 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Product Overview

1.2 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Smart Home ICs

1.2.2 Standard Power ICs

1.2.3 Mobile Digital ICs

1.2.4 Industrial Driver ICs

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) by Application

4.1 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Adapter and Charger

4.1.2 Consumer Electronics

4.1.3 LED Lighting

4.1.4 Vehicle Electronics

4.1.5 Industry

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) by Country

5.1 North America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) by Country

6.1 Europe Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) by Country

8.1 Latin America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Business

10.1 Texas Instruments

10.1.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.1.2 Texas Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Texas Instruments Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Texas Instruments Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.1.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.2 Qualcomm

10.2.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

10.2.2 Qualcomm Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Qualcomm Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Qualcomm Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.2.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

10.3 Analog Devices

10.3.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

10.3.2 Analog Devices Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Analog Devices Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Analog Devices Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.3.5 Analog Devices Recent Development

10.4 STMicroelectronics

10.4.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.4.2 STMicroelectronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 STMicroelectronics Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 STMicroelectronics Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.4.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.5 ON Semi

10.5.1 ON Semi Corporation Information

10.5.2 ON Semi Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ON Semi Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ON Semi Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.5.5 ON Semi Recent Development

10.6 Infineon

10.6.1 Infineon Corporation Information

10.6.2 Infineon Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Infineon Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Infineon Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.6.5 Infineon Recent Development

10.7 NXP

10.7.1 NXP Corporation Information

10.7.2 NXP Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 NXP Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 NXP Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.7.5 NXP Recent Development

10.8 Toshiba

10.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Toshiba Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Toshiba Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.8.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.9 Maxim Integrated

10.9.1 Maxim Integrated Corporation Information

10.9.2 Maxim Integrated Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Maxim Integrated Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Maxim Integrated Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.9.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development

10.10 Dialog Semiconductor

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dialog Semiconductor Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dialog Semiconductor Recent Development

10.11 Renesas

10.11.1 Renesas Corporation Information

10.11.2 Renesas Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Renesas Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Renesas Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.11.5 Renesas Recent Development

10.12 Skyworks

10.12.1 Skyworks Corporation Information

10.12.2 Skyworks Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Skyworks Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Skyworks Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.12.5 Skyworks Recent Development

10.13 MediaTek Inc.

10.13.1 MediaTek Inc. Corporation Information

10.13.2 MediaTek Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 MediaTek Inc. Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 MediaTek Inc. Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.13.5 MediaTek Inc. Recent Development

10.14 Microchip

10.14.1 Microchip Corporation Information

10.14.2 Microchip Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Microchip Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Microchip Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.14.5 Microchip Recent Development

10.15 ROHM

10.15.1 ROHM Corporation Information

10.15.2 ROHM Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 ROHM Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 ROHM Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.15.5 ROHM Recent Development

10.16 Cypress Semiconductor

10.16.1 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.16.2 Cypress Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Cypress Semiconductor Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Cypress Semiconductor Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.16.5 Cypress Semiconductor Recent Development

10.17 Power Integrations

10.17.1 Power Integrations Corporation Information

10.17.2 Power Integrations Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Power Integrations Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Power Integrations Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.17.5 Power Integrations Recent Development

10.18 Silergy

10.18.1 Silergy Corporation Information

10.18.2 Silergy Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Silergy Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Silergy Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.18.5 Silergy Recent Development

10.19 On-Bright Electronics

10.19.1 On-Bright Electronics Corporation Information

10.19.2 On-Bright Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 On-Bright Electronics Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 On-Bright Electronics Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.19.5 On-Bright Electronics Recent Development

10.20 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

10.20.1 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.20.2 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Products Offered

10.20.5 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Distributors

12.3 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

