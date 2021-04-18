Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Still Has Room To Grow with Emerging Players

“

Power magnetics consists of various components such as transformers, inductors, current sensors, chokes, reactors, and othermagnetic products. These power magnetics products are widely used in the designing and manufacturing medium voltage ACdrives. These drives are easy-to-use and are well-suited for variable torque applications such as simple, standalone centrifugalfans and pumps. Medium voltage AC drives are intended to optimize energy by enabling variable-speed control and soft starting in normal dutyand heavy-duty applications. lt is generally used in applications that require motors from 500 to 20,000 hp, where thedifference in the current draw between low voltage and medium voltage becomes substantial.Motors in this range are oftenused to operate large compressors pumps and fans in power stations, chemical & petrochemical plants, water & wastewatertreatment facilities, cement, mining and minerals, marine, and oil and gas industries.

The Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

• Schaffner Holding, Tamura Corporation, Torytrans, AQ trafotek, Hans Von Mangoldt, mDexx, Bourns, RoMan Manufacturing, Danfoss, Hammond Power Solutions, Controlled Magnetics, Badger Magnetics, MGM Transformer Company, LC Magnetics,

The Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market is separated according to Types and End Users.

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Transformers, Inductors, Chokes, Current Sensors, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Food and Beverages, Metal and Mining, Water and Wastewater, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive

1.2 Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Transformers

1.2.3 Inductors

1.2.4 Chokes

1.2.5 Current Sensors

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Power Generation

1.3.4 Food and Beverages

1.3.5 Metal and Mining

1.3.6 Water and Wastewater

1.3.7 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production

3.4.1 North America Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production

3.5.1 Europe Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production

3.6.1 China Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production

3.7.1 Japan Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Schaffner Holding

7.1.1 Schaffner Holding Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Corporation Information

7.1.2 Schaffner Holding Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Schaffner Holding Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Schaffner Holding Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Schaffner Holding Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Tamura Corporation

7.2.1 Tamura Corporation Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tamura Corporation Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Tamura Corporation Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Tamura Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Tamura Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Torytrans

7.3.1 Torytrans Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Corporation Information

7.3.2 Torytrans Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Torytrans Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Torytrans Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Torytrans Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 AQ trafotek

7.4.1 AQ trafotek Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Corporation Information

7.4.2 AQ trafotek Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Product Portfolio

7.4.3 AQ trafotek Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 AQ trafotek Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 AQ trafotek Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Hans Von Mangoldt

7.5.1 Hans Von Mangoldt Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hans Von Mangoldt Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Hans Von Mangoldt Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Hans Von Mangoldt Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Hans Von Mangoldt Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 mDexx

7.6.1 mDexx Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Corporation Information

7.6.2 mDexx Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Product Portfolio

7.6.3 mDexx Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 mDexx Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 mDexx Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Bourns

7.7.1 Bourns Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bourns Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Bourns Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Bourns Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Bourns Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 RoMan Manufacturing

7.8.1 RoMan Manufacturing Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Corporation Information

7.8.2 RoMan Manufacturing Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Product Portfolio

7.8.3 RoMan Manufacturing Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 RoMan Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 RoMan Manufacturing Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Danfoss

7.9.1 Danfoss Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Corporation Information

7.9.2 Danfoss Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Danfoss Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Danfoss Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Danfoss Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Hammond Power Solutions

7.10.1 Hammond Power Solutions Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hammond Power Solutions Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Hammond Power Solutions Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Hammond Power Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Hammond Power Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Controlled Magnetics

7.11.1 Controlled Magnetics Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Corporation Information

7.11.2 Controlled Magnetics Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Controlled Magnetics Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Controlled Magnetics Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Controlled Magnetics Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Badger Magnetics

7.12.1 Badger Magnetics Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Corporation Information

7.12.2 Badger Magnetics Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Badger Magnetics Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Badger Magnetics Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Badger Magnetics Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 MGM Transformer Company

7.13.1 MGM Transformer Company Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Corporation Information

7.13.2 MGM Transformer Company Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Product Portfolio

7.13.3 MGM Transformer Company Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 MGM Transformer Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 MGM Transformer Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 LC Magnetics

7.14.1 LC Magnetics Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Corporation Information

7.14.2 LC Magnetics Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Product Portfolio

7.14.3 LC Magnetics Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 LC Magnetics Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 LC Magnetics Recent Developments/Updates

8 Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive

8.4 Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Distributors List

9.3 Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Industry Trends

10.2 Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Growth Drivers

10.3 Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Challenges

10.4 Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

Therefore, Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive.”