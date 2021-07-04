Power Line Communication Market Size, Demand, Industry Report, Trends and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Power Line Communication Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global power line communication (PLC) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026. Power line communication (PLC) refers to a technology that enables existing power cables to exchange data and electrical signals from one end to another. It acts as a reliable communication and data transmission medium for various Internet of Things (IoT) and smart grid applications.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-line-communication-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

PLC technology offers numerous benefits, including ease of installation, high efficiency, low system complexity and implementation costs, and reduced system maintenance. Owing to this, it is widely used for both indoor and outdoor lighting, such as on streets, roadways, tunnels, parking, parks and other commercial and industrial complexes. Besides this, governments of various nations are investing considerably in the deployment of smart grids. These grids involve the integration of renewable energy resources with the electricity supply chain through PLCs. The increasing utilization of these solutions for communicating with devices at remote locations is providing a boost to the power line communication market growth. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) in the power sector and hyper-urbanization, along with the extension of the electricity distribution network, has led to a substantial increase in the adoption of PLC technology to cater to a broader geographical area. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Power Line Communication Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the power line communication market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB

AMETEK Inc.

Hubbell Power Systems Inc.

Landis+Gyr

Maxim Integrated

Netgear

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Broadcom Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor

D-Link Corporation

General Electric

TP-Link Technologies

Zyxel Communications

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global power line communication market on the basis of frequency, voltage, offering, modulation technique, application, vertical and region.

Breakup by Frequency:

Narrowband (3 kHz to 500 kHz)

Broadband (Greater Than 500 kHz)

Breakup by Voltage:

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Modulation Technique:

Single Carrier Modulation

Multi Carrier Modulation

Spread Spectrum Modulation

Others

Breakup by Application:

Energy Management and Smart Grid

Indoor Networking

Breakup by Vertical:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-line-communication-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800