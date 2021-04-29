Power Inverter Market 2021-2026; Trends, Revenue Growth, Top Companies Share, Industry Drivers and Future Scope

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Power Inverter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global power inverter market reached a value of US$ 68.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

Power inverters are electronic devices that are used to change direct current (DC) from batteries, solar panels and high voltage DC transmission lines to alternating current (AC). Solar power inverters and modified sine wave power inverters are the most commonly used variants. Unlike conventional generators, power inverters are highly efficient and a reliable source of power supply that offers low operating costs and eliminates the inconvenience of using change-over switches. Nowadays, they are available in various sizes, types and power ranges, which are used for operating different tools, household appliances and electrical equipment.

A significant increase in the use of electronic appliances and gadgets, such as air conditioners, televisions, laptops and refrigerators, due to rapid electrification and urbanization are propelling the market growth. Power inverters provide an uninterrupted power supply and act as an alternate backup power solution in case of emergencies. Besides this, with the growing environmental concerns, power inverters are gaining traction over traditional generators, as they produce zero-emissions while providing electricity and functioning quietly. Furthermore, the development of new technologies with enhanced features associated with the operation of these inverters, like extended-battery lifespan and low maintenance costs, is also bolstering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the power inverter market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC)

SMA Solar Technology AG

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Omron Corporation

Tabuchi Electric Co., Ltd.

Emphase Energy Inc.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

Market Summary:

Based on the type, the market has been segmented into <5KW, 5-95 KW, 100-495 KW and >500 KW. Among these, the 100 KW to 495 KW segment represents the most preferred type.

On the basis of the application, motor drives dominate the market, holding the largest market share. Other major application areas include UPS, rail traction, wind turbines, EVs/HEVs, and solar PVs.

The market has been segmented based on the end user sector into utility, residential, and commercial and industrial. Amongst these, the utility sector accounts for the majority of the overall market share.

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions are Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

