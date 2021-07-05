Power Inductors to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027| Oceanic, Cressi, Mares

Los Angeles, United States, July 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Power Inductors Market Research Report. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Power Inductors market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Power Inductors market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Power Inductors market.

The research report on the global Power Inductors market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Power Inductors market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Power Inductors research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Power Inductors market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Power Inductors market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Power Inductors market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Power Inductors Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Power Inductors market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Power Inductors market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Power Inductors Market Leading Players

Power Inductors Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Power Inductors market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Power Inductors market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Power Inductors Segmentation by Product

SMD Power Inductors, Plug-in Power Inductors

Power Inductors Segmentation by Application

Mobile Phone, Consumer Electronics, Computer & Office, Automotive, Industry, Telecom/Datacomm, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Power Inductors market?

How will the global Power Inductors market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Power Inductors market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Power Inductors market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Power Inductors market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Power Inductors Market Overview

1.1 Power Inductors Product Overview

1.2 Power Inductors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 SMD Power Inductors

1.2.2 Plug-in Power Inductors

1.3 Global Power Inductors Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Power Inductors Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Power Inductors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Power Inductors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Power Inductors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Power Inductors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Power Inductors Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Power Inductors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Power Inductors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Power Inductors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Power Inductors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Power Inductors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Power Inductors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Power Inductors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Power Inductors Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Power Inductors Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Power Inductors Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Power Inductors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Power Inductors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Power Inductors Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Power Inductors Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Power Inductors as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Power Inductors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Power Inductors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Power Inductors Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Power Inductors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Power Inductors Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Power Inductors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Power Inductors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Power Inductors Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Power Inductors Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Power Inductors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Power Inductors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Power Inductors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Power Inductors by Application

4.1 Power Inductors Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Mobile Phone

4.1.2 Consumer Electronics

4.1.3 Computer & Office

4.1.4 Automotive

4.1.5 Industry

4.1.6 Telecom/Datacomm

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Power Inductors Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Power Inductors Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Power Inductors Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Power Inductors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Power Inductors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Power Inductors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Power Inductors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Power Inductors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Power Inductors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Power Inductors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Power Inductors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Power Inductors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Power Inductors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Power Inductors by Country

5.1 North America Power Inductors Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Power Inductors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Power Inductors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Power Inductors Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Power Inductors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Power Inductors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Power Inductors by Country

6.1 Europe Power Inductors Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Power Inductors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Power Inductors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Power Inductors Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Power Inductors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Power Inductors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Power Inductors by Country

8.1 Latin America Power Inductors Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Power Inductors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Power Inductors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Power Inductors Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Power Inductors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Power Inductors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Power Inductors Business

10.1 TDK

10.1.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.1.2 TDK Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 TDK Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 TDK Power Inductors Products Offered

10.1.5 TDK Recent Development

10.2 Murata

10.2.1 Murata Corporation Information

10.2.2 Murata Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Murata Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Murata Power Inductors Products Offered

10.2.5 Murata Recent Development

10.3 Vishay

10.3.1 Vishay Corporation Information

10.3.2 Vishay Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Vishay Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Vishay Power Inductors Products Offered

10.3.5 Vishay Recent Development

10.4 Taiyo Yuden

10.4.1 Taiyo Yuden Corporation Information

10.4.2 Taiyo Yuden Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Taiyo Yuden Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Taiyo Yuden Power Inductors Products Offered

10.4.5 Taiyo Yuden Recent Development

10.5 Sagami Elec

10.5.1 Sagami Elec Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sagami Elec Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sagami Elec Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sagami Elec Power Inductors Products Offered

10.5.5 Sagami Elec Recent Development

10.6 Sumida

10.6.1 Sumida Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sumida Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sumida Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sumida Power Inductors Products Offered

10.6.5 Sumida Recent Development

10.7 Chilisin

10.7.1 Chilisin Corporation Information

10.7.2 Chilisin Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Chilisin Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Chilisin Power Inductors Products Offered

10.7.5 Chilisin Recent Development

10.8 Mitsumi Electric

10.8.1 Mitsumi Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mitsumi Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mitsumi Electric Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mitsumi Electric Power Inductors Products Offered

10.8.5 Mitsumi Electric Recent Development

10.9 Shenzhen Microgate Technology

10.9.1 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Power Inductors Products Offered

10.9.5 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Recent Development

10.10 Delta Electronics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Power Inductors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Delta Electronics Power Inductors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Delta Electronics Recent Development

10.11 Sunlord Electronics

10.11.1 Sunlord Electronics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sunlord Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sunlord Electronics Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Sunlord Electronics Power Inductors Products Offered

10.11.5 Sunlord Electronics Recent Development

10.12 Panasonic

10.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.12.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Panasonic Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Panasonic Power Inductors Products Offered

10.12.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.13 AVX (Kyocera)

10.13.1 AVX (Kyocera) Corporation Information

10.13.2 AVX (Kyocera) Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 AVX (Kyocera) Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 AVX (Kyocera) Power Inductors Products Offered

10.13.5 AVX (Kyocera) Recent Development

10.14 API Delevan

10.14.1 API Delevan Corporation Information

10.14.2 API Delevan Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 API Delevan Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 API Delevan Power Inductors Products Offered

10.14.5 API Delevan Recent Development

10.15 Würth Elektronik

10.15.1 Würth Elektronik Corporation Information

10.15.2 Würth Elektronik Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Würth Elektronik Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Würth Elektronik Power Inductors Products Offered

10.15.5 Würth Elektronik Recent Development

10.16 Littelfuse

10.16.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information

10.16.2 Littelfuse Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Littelfuse Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Littelfuse Power Inductors Products Offered

10.16.5 Littelfuse Recent Development

10.17 Pulse Electronics

10.17.1 Pulse Electronics Corporation Information

10.17.2 Pulse Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Pulse Electronics Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Pulse Electronics Power Inductors Products Offered

10.17.5 Pulse Electronics Recent Development

10.18 Coilcraft, Inc

10.18.1 Coilcraft, Inc Corporation Information

10.18.2 Coilcraft, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Coilcraft, Inc Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Coilcraft, Inc Power Inductors Products Offered

10.18.5 Coilcraft, Inc Recent Development

10.19 Ice Components

10.19.1 Ice Components Corporation Information

10.19.2 Ice Components Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Ice Components Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Ice Components Power Inductors Products Offered

10.19.5 Ice Components Recent Development

10.20 Bel Fuse

10.20.1 Bel Fuse Corporation Information

10.20.2 Bel Fuse Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Bel Fuse Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Bel Fuse Power Inductors Products Offered

10.20.5 Bel Fuse Recent Development

10.21 Fenghua Advanced

10.21.1 Fenghua Advanced Corporation Information

10.21.2 Fenghua Advanced Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Fenghua Advanced Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Fenghua Advanced Power Inductors Products Offered

10.21.5 Fenghua Advanced Recent Development

10.22 Zhenhua Fu Electronics

10.22.1 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Corporation Information

10.22.2 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Power Inductors Products Offered

10.22.5 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Recent Development

10.23 Laird Technologies

10.23.1 Laird Technologies Corporation Information

10.23.2 Laird Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Laird Technologies Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Laird Technologies Power Inductors Products Offered

10.23.5 Laird Technologies Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Power Inductors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Power Inductors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Power Inductors Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Power Inductors Distributors

12.3 Power Inductors Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

