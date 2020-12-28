Power Grid System Component Market to Increase Exponentially During 2028: Lexis Business Insights Latest Updates

Power Grid System Component Market Status and Trend Analysis 2017-2026 (COVID-19 Version)

On an overall basis, power grid system market in subsea will grow from an estimated $1,196.6 Million in 2013 to $2,365.1 Million by 2018, with a CAGR of 11.9% through 2028.

Overview:

The qualitative analyses of the market in subsea with respect to its concept, components, technical knowhow, innovations, and power supply sources are done in an elaborative manner. It mainly highlights the components such as cables, variable speed drives (VSDs), transformers, switchgears, others; and power supply sources such as captive generation, wind power, and other. The subsea power grids system are gaining worldwide importance as the oil field operators are heading towards deep and ultra deep waters for the hunt of oil and gas. In these deep waters a continuous power supply source is required in order to keep the various equipments such as pump, compressors, heating coils etc. running. Furthermore, the shifting focus towards renewable energy generation is also triggering the companies to generate energy from renewable sources such as offshore wind power, tidal power, and solar power. The demand of subsea power grid solutions is driven due to its necessity in transmission the power in offshore areas.

The report additionally provides a pest analysis of all five along with the SWOT analysis for all companies profiled in the report. The regional outlook on the Power Grid System Component market covers areas such as Europe, Asia, China, India, North America, and the rest of the globe.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

Top key players : ABB Ltd, Aker Solutions ASA, Bandak Group AS, Cameron International Corp, Dril-Quip Inc., Expro International Group Holdings Limited, FMC Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., JDR Cable Systems (Holdings) Ltd, Nexans SA, Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke Gmbh (NSW), Oceaneering International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Prysmian Group, Schlumberger Limited, SIEM Offshore Contractors, Siemens AG, and Technip SA

Global Power Grid System Component Market: Regional Segment Analysis

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

