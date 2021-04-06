Power Generator Rental Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Atlas Copco (India) Ltd, Wartsila Corporation, Wacker Neuson Group, Generac Power Systems

The Power Generator Rental market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Power Generator Rental Market with its specific geographical regions.

The power generator rental market is expected to grow on account of increasing demand for power in various regions of the world. Oil & Gas is one of the prominent sector in which power generators are used for rental purpose, while building the infrastructure or during exploration and production. During the forecasting period, it is expected that North America would be the primary investor in oil & gas industry and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6%, which indicates growth in infrastructure and growth in the uses of generator services. Instead of making more expenditure by buying a new generator, most industries prefer rental over complete ownership. Furthermore, projects of different sectors vary from location to location and are located in various regions. Rental for different location looks convenient and cost-saving rather than transporting ones generator between different locations. The drivers for the power generator rental market include the cost associated with purchasing new generators and tremendous developments in various sectors such as oil & gas, construction, etc. However, expansion of power distribution networks and rising development in renewable energy projects are expected to act as a restraint for the market to grow.

Power Generator Rental Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Power Generator Rental Market Report are:

Atlas Copco (India) Ltd, Wartsila Corporation, Wacker Neuson Group, Generac Power Systems, Herc Rentals Inc, United Rentals Inc, Modern Hiring Service, Ashtead Group Plc, Cummins Inc, Aggreko Energy Rental India Private Ltd.

The report highlights major developments and changing trends adopted by key companies over a period of time. For a stronger and more stable business outlook, the report on the global market carries key projections that can be practically studied.

Power Generator Rental Market analysis report has recently added by Research which helps to make informed business decisions. This research report further identifies the market segmentation along with their sub-types. The Power Generator Rental Market is expected to reach at a huge CAGR during the forecast period. Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth, which are studied in detail in this research report.

Power Generator Rental Market Scenario:

Power Generators in Oil & Gas Industry to Witness a Significant Growth

– The oil & gas industry has a prominent share in the power generator rental market. With most of the projects located in remote areas, with different anticipated oilfield depth, power generators with high capacity to work on the rigorous environment are required.

– Power generators act as power supply for both drilling & digging and power back-up activities. During drilling & digging huge power is required to operate the equipment and additionally, power generators act as a power backup to the oil & facilities during any emergency or disaster.

– Typically, six poles 1200 rpm alternators with two bearings for assembling on an oilfield are most preferable in the oil & gas industry. Moreover, the generators alternator should withstand voltage dips as large as 25-30% that an electric motor can cause while starting.

– During the forecasting period, oil & gas sector is expected to boost the power generators rental market as more expenditure is coming up for exploration & production (E&P) activities. It is expected that by 2025, the oil & gas industry to have nearly USD 700 billion investment, which would certainly drive the power generator rental market.

Competitive Landscape:

The power generator rental market is fragmented. Some of the key players in the market include Atlas Copco (India) Ltd, Cummins Inc, Ashtead Group Plc, Modern Hiring Service, United Rentals Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., Generac Power Systems, Wacker Neuson Group, and Wartsila Corporation.

The key insights of the Power Generator Rental Market report:

─The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Power Generator Rental market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

─The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

─The Power Generator Rental market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2020 market shares for key vendors.

─The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

─The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Power Generator Rental Market.

─Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

─The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Power Generator Rental Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for company executives, marketing executive, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Power Generator Rental market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Power Generator Rental Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

