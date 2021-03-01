Power Generation Technologies Market 2021 Global Outlook – General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd, Andritz AG

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Global Power Generation Technologies market in its latest report titled, “Power Generation Technologies Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The power generation technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Global Power Generation Technologies Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358385/power-generation-technologies-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Power Generation Technologies Market: General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd, Andritz AG, Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd, Trina Solar Ltd, JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, and Others.

Key Market Trends:

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) as a Fastest-Growing Segment

– As of 2019, solar PV is the fastest-growing power technology. During the last five years, it has a CAGR growth of around 21% and is expected to continue this trend owing to the supportive government initiatives from various nations across the world.

– With the decrease in the price of solar panels and installation cost, solar PV technology is expanding rapidly over the years. In 2018, the average rate of a solar panel was nearly USD 2.96 per watt, while the installation cost was approximately USD 1210 per kilowatt.

– The decrease in the price of solar PV technology is expected to be the prime reason behind the technology expansion and adoption over the year, in both residential and commercial sectors. In the case of the utility sector, the installation is primarily taking place to prevent the growth of carbon emission duel to the combustion of fossil fuel for power generation.

– Among various ongoing solar PV technology projects, Wellington solar farm in Australia is a prominent project, which is likely to get commissioned by the end of 2020. The installed capacity of the project is around 200 MW and is expected to prove electricity to nearly 70,000 homes.

– Moreover, a solar project with a combined capacity of nearly 4.22 GW is under construction in the Middle-East and North African regions. The project is expected to get commissioned in phases in the coming years. Thus, with various under-construction projects, solar PV technology is likely to grow further during the forecast period..

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Global regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358385/power-generation-technologies-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=28

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific market majorly consists of 18 countries, with 52% of the world’s population, represent 88% of the people living in the region and account for nearly 39% of the global primary energy supply. As of 2018, China and India dominate the region, with 28% of the global energy supply.

– The region is dominating the power generation technology market with the highest installed capacity of around 2000 gigawatts and generating nearly 12273-terawatt hour electricity. China is the dominating country within the region, with the highest implementation of power generation technology.

– Among all the available technologies, the steam turbine dominates the region with maximum market share. During 2018, steam turbines installed fossil fuel, and nuclear power plants had generated nearly 78% of the region’s total electricity, while renewable technology makes the rest 22%.

– With growing investment in coal, nuclear, and renewable energy, technology such as steam turbines, solar PV, and wind turbines are likely to expand during the forecast period.

This Power Generation Technologies Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192358385?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com