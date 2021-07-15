Power Generation Market size will rapidly grow during 2021 to 2027

The rapid increase in population is the key driver for the power generation market. The economic growth observed in developing countries, such as India, China, Brazil, Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia, Argentina, South Africa, Russia, and Mexico, has created lucrative opportunities for the future market players of the power generation market.

Moreover, rise in urbanization in developing countries has resulted in a gradual rise in demand for electricity. This has forced governments across the world to take various initiatives to ensure proper power supply in their country. Therefore, this has resulted in rapid increase in investment for the power generation industry. This is expected be a major factor that drives the power generation market over the forecast period.

Smart grid technologies are gaining popularity across the world due to significant their benefits in terms of efficiency and reliability. The rise in demand for smart grids is expected to be a major factor that influences the growth of the global power generation market in the coming years.

Key players in power generation market are Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA), Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority (ADWEA), Adani Power, AES Gener, AGL Energy, American Electric, Amu Power Company, Areva, BioTherm Energy, Centrica, China Datang Corporation, China Guodian Corporation, and China Huaneng Group.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The lockdown has forced governments to impose several regulations to restrain travel, and economic activities have come to a standstill except the activities associated with crucial goods and services. These factors majorly effect the power generation due to lack of manpower and government regulations to shut down all industries to prevent further spread of the virus. However, governments support the power generation industry as electricity is now considered to be a basic necessity.

