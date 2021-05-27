Power Divider Market : To Witness Excellent Revenue Growth, Emerging Trends & Forecast To 2021-2031

Power Divider Market: Introduction

Power divider is the component that equally divides the power of input signal into multiple output signals. They are also called “power splitters”. It has one designated input port and more than one output port.

Power dividers are more often used in wireless devices, such as in broadband connections and set-top box connections, where they divide the one main signal into various output signals.

It is used to avoid the complicated wiring structure, and offers a one stop solution for the same.

Power dividers come in different types, according to input and output signal, such as 2-way, 3-way, 4-way, and up to 32 way.

A power divider with very less insertion loss is considered to be a good power divider.

Rising Demand for Power Dividers in Space and Telecommunication Industry

A power divider reduces the use of wire in any system and hence facilitates cost reduction; thus, most industries prefer power dividers for large wiring systems.

It has become an integral part of broadband companies because they need to transfer signal from one main station to different stations, and the complexity of the wiring structure is eliminated by power dividers.

Nowadays, satellites need to be lighter in mass and should be compact to survive in space for a defined period. The power divider helps satellites to reduce mass and space by eliminating unnecessary wirings.

Radio technology uses power dividers to switch from one channel to another in real time.

Demand for power dividers for installing set-top boxes has increased due to the compulsion of installing HD set-top boxes in India.

North America to Lead the Power Divider Market

Introduction of 5G technology in North America would lead to rise in demand for power dividers in the region.

Russia and China have huge demand for power dividers as they have the highest number of television broadcasting stations in the world.

India has also experienced rise in demand for power dividers after the introduction of HD set-top boxes.

Key Players Operating in the Global Power Divider Market

Cougar Component Corporation

Delta Microwave

INSTOCK Wireless Components

Meca Electronics Inc.

Merrimac Industries Inc.

Renaissance Electronic Corporation.

Pulsar Microwave Corporation

Microwave Component Laboratories Inc.

