Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market 2020| Top Manufactures Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2027
The Latest Research Report of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – Data Bridge Market Research
The research and analysis conducted in Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Power Distribution Unit (PDU) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global power distribution unit (PDU) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for data centers and increasing application of the PDU are the factor for the growth of this market.
Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-power-distribution-unit-pdu-market&somesh
Power distribution unit or main distribution unit is a device which is used in data center to control the electrical powers. There main function is to manage the electricity supply to computers, networking devices and servers present within the data center. Metered PDU, switched PDU, intelligent/ monitored PDU are some of the common types of the power distribution unit. These PDUs can be connected and accessed over the network and has the ability to provide data and statistics on the power usage effectiveness. They are widely used in industries such as military, retail, education, government, healthcare, BSFI and others.
Market Drivers:
- Evolution of alternating phased power and virtualization will drive the market growth
- Increase in the amount of data generation coupled with the growing need for data storage will also propel the growth of this market
- Rising demand for intelligent/ monitored PDU solution will also enhance the market growth
- Increasing popularity of cloud computing will also drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Complexity associated with the data center server will restrain the market growth
- Increasing problem with the data center designs will also hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market
By Type
- Basic PDU
- Intelligent/ Monitored PDU
- Inlet Metering
- Inlet/Outlet Metering
- Metered PDU
- Switched PDU
By Power Phase
- Single Phase
- Triple Phase
By Application
- Data Centers
- Commercial Buildings
- Laboratories
- IT
- Computer Labs
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Direct to End-users
- Integrators/Maintenance
- Resellers/Distributors
- Online Channel
By Industry
- Data Centers
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
- Telecom & IT
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Government
- Education
- Retail
- Utilities
- Military &Defence
- Others
- Manufacturing
- Transportation
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Eaton announced the launch of their High-Density Rack Power Distribution unit (PDU) which is the new addition to the company’s ePDU G3 range. For easy identification of A/B power feed this new PDU has improved outlet counts and different 11 color options. This also allow configuration for 54 outlets per PDU
- In July 2018, Legrand announced the acquisition of Shenzhen Clever Electronic Co., Ltd. so that they can expand their data center offerings. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the China market and provide better solutions to their customer worldwide
Competitive Analysis
Global power distribution unit (PDU) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of power distribution unit (PDU) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-power-distribution-unit-pdu-market&somesh
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global power distribution unit (PDU) market are ABB, Legrand North America, LLC, APC, Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., Eaton, Emerson Electric Co., Enlogic, Geist, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems, Raritan Inc, Schneider Electric., Server Technology, Inc., Tripp Lite., Siemon, RackOm System, NOVA ELECTRIC, Vertiv Group Corp, Elcom International Private Limited, Panduit, Chatsworth Products, and others.
Major Highlights of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-power-distribution-unit-pdu-market&somesh
About Us:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475