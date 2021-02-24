Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market 2020| Top Manufactures Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Power Distribution Unit (PDU) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global power distribution unit (PDU) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for data centers and increasing application of the PDU are the factor for the growth of this market.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-power-distribution-unit-pdu-market&somesh

Power distribution unit or main distribution unit is a device which is used in data center to control the electrical powers. There main function is to manage the electricity supply to computers, networking devices and servers present within the data center. Metered PDU, switched PDU, intelligent/ monitored PDU are some of the common types of the power distribution unit. These PDUs can be connected and accessed over the network and has the ability to provide data and statistics on the power usage effectiveness. They are widely used in industries such as military, retail, education, government, healthcare, BSFI and others.

Market Drivers:

Evolution of alternating phased power and virtualization will drive the market growth

Increase in the amount of data generation coupled with the growing need for data storage will also propel the growth of this market

Rising demand for intelligent/ monitored PDU solution will also enhance the market growth

Increasing popularity of cloud computing will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Complexity associated with the data center server will restrain the market growth

Increasing problem with the data center designs will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market

By Type

Basic PDU

Intelligent/ Monitored PDU Inlet Metering Inlet/Outlet Metering

Metered PDU

Switched PDU

By Power Phase

Single Phase

Triple Phase

By Application

Data Centers

Commercial Buildings

Laboratories IT Computer Labs



By Distribution Channel

Offline Direct to End-users Integrators/Maintenance Resellers/Distributors

Online Channel

By Industry

Data Centers Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Education

Retail

Utilities

Military &Defence

Others Manufacturing Transportation



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Eaton announced the launch of their High-Density Rack Power Distribution unit (PDU) which is the new addition to the company’s ePDU G3 range. For easy identification of A/B power feed this new PDU has improved outlet counts and different 11 color options. This also allow configuration for 54 outlets per PDU

In July 2018, Legrand announced the acquisition of Shenzhen Clever Electronic Co., Ltd. so that they can expand their data center offerings. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the China market and provide better solutions to their customer worldwide

Competitive Analysis

Global power distribution unit (PDU) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of power distribution unit (PDU) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-power-distribution-unit-pdu-market&somesh

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global power distribution unit (PDU) market are ABB, Legrand North America, LLC, APC, Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., Eaton, Emerson Electric Co., Enlogic, Geist, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems, Raritan Inc, Schneider Electric., Server Technology, Inc., Tripp Lite., Siemon, RackOm System, NOVA ELECTRIC, Vertiv Group Corp, Elcom International Private Limited, Panduit, Chatsworth Products, and others.

Major Highlights of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-power-distribution-unit-pdu-market&somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com