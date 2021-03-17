Power Discrete Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2017 – 2025

As per the evaluations of a recent business publication from TMR Research, the global power discrete market is poised for a fruitful future on the back of growing emphasis on alternative energy as well as the growth of the industries pertaining to commercial aviation, medical, automotive, defense, and power solutions. The report is titled “Power Discrete Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

The prosperity of power discrete market is a reflection of its extending application in alternative energy, commercial aviation, communication, defense, medical, automotive, and power solutions. With escalating energy needs across the world, the power grid infrastructure is getting modernized in order to generate more power, transmit and distribute it efficiently, and monitor the consumption as per the requirements of the end-user, and thereby propelling the demand in the global power discrete market. In the commercial aviation sector, technologically advanced power discrete are gaining popularity to meet the ever-increasing electronic content in new generation aircrafts.

In the security and defense sector, the reliability and flexibility offered by power discrete is highly useful for radar and other electronic warfare, guidance and control systems, autonomous weapons, and secure communication. The medical sector has also emerged as a potential end-use industry for the vendors in the global power discrete market, finding application for implantable RF and ingestible devices, monitoring and diagnostic equipment, wireless telemetry, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment, wearable wireless radio frequency (RF) monitoring devices. Power discrete makes for highly reliable and high performance products, and help in improving patient care and quality of life.

The automotive sector contributes to nearly 45% of the world’s energy consumption. As a result, it is paramount to increase the performance of each component in an automobile and power discrete systems offer flexible opportunities to make hybrid motor control devices and meet the escalating demand.

The analyst of the report has detected that the demand for insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) is stroking the power discrete market, which are a specific type of semiconductors that can be used as switch in power electronics. By using discrete silicon-based IGBTs, it is possible to increase the efficacy of electronic devices, ranging from consumer electronics to power electronics. As a matter of fact, the use of silicon-based IGBTs contributes significantly to the advancement of power electronics.

On the other hand, the growth of the power discrete market is challenged due to several factors. Some of these are slow economic upturn in the US, Eurozone debt crisis, and natural calamities in Japan among others.On the basis of product type, the market for power discrete can be segmented into insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT), power rectifiers, gallium nitride (GaN), silicon carbide (SiC), metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor (MOSFET), and thyristors. Application-wise, the market can be bifurcated into medical, consumer electronics, automotive, lighting, and infrastructure. Some of the targeted audiences of the TMR Research report are component manufacturers, raw material suppliers, power device manufacturers and distributors, and end use verticals. Geographically, all demand potential of all important regions and countries have been formulated.

ST Microelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corp., Technologies AG, International Rectifier, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp, Tongfang Guoxin Electronics, and ON Semiconductor Corp are some of the notable companies operating in this market.

