Power & Denji from Chainsaw Man dancing in Animal Crossing will leave you in splits

A video from Animal Crossing just lately went viral for one of the crucial peculiar causes. TikTok consumer Atsuchriscrossing uploaded a video of two gamers within the sport dancing and curiously, each gamers have been dressed as characters from the favored anime Chainsaw Man.

Energy and Denji are two of the most well-liked characters from Chainsaw Man. Naturally, when Atsuchriscrossing recreated each the characters within the fashionable Nintendo Change sport and made them dance, it left individuals in splits. In contrast to the same old Animal Crossing movies exhibiting off their distinctive and spectacular islands, this one was rather a lot funnier.

Energy from Chainsaw Man in AC: NH (Picture through u/claichan/Reddit)

TikTok consumer brings Chainsaw Man characters to life in Animal Crossing

The Nintendo Change sport turned extraordinarily fashionable in the course of the pandemic period. Gamers would spend hours designing their islands and welcoming new villagers to dwell with them. Pageant occasions and new ornamental gadgets stored the sport attention-grabbing. Gamers would go to their pals’ islands and showcase theirs after spending weeks creating an attention-grabbing design.

The TikTok consumer completely designed the gamers as the 2 protagonists from Chainsaw Man. He then proceeded to make them dance with some great strikes and intensely catchy background music. The video was shared on Twitter and has already garnered round 1.8 million views. Each Animal Crossing and Chainsaw Man followers clearly love Energy and Denji’s dance.

Atsuchriscrossing managed to recreate the opening dance of Energy and Denji completely within the sport. There have been many edits of the duo dancing to completely different songs. Nonetheless, this one stands out for being extraordinarily lovable and catchy.

Animal Crossing and Chainsaw Man followers are loving the edit

A number of Twitter customers have commented on the viral clip and the way they discover the edit extraordinarily lovable. The background music additionally despatched a number of of them on a visit down reminiscence lane. Many customers have saved the clip in order that they’ll share it with their pals.

The recognition of anime within the Nintendo Change gaming group could possibly be a terrific signal. Nintendo sees this as a collaboration alternative to herald official gadgets from fashionable anime. Many video games equivalent to Fortnite have already performed this earlier than, and it is time Animal Crossing additionally took the large step.

Animal Crossing is a superb sport for anime followers

The Chainsaw Man Manga is extraordinarily fashionable amongst followers, with its anime premiering in October 2022. 4 episodes of the anime are already out, and followers are eagerly awaiting the remainder of them. In the meantime, exhibiting off their love for the anime by means of the Nintendo Change sport is a good way to spend time earlier than the following episode is out.

Naruto-themed AC: NH island (Picture through KatAttack/Reddit)

Clearly, Animal Crossing is a superb sport for anime followers as a result of they’ll recreate many fashionable characters. Furthermore, they’ll additionally design their islands primarily based on themes from completely different anime. Previously, many clips and movies have gone viral for making an attempt to recreate anime equivalent to One Piece and Naruto. Now, Chainsaw Man joins the checklist of anime that got here alive within the fashionable Nintendo Change sport.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



