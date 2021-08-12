Power Bank Market Trends, Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, and Investment Opportunities 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Power Bank Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global power bank market reached a value of US$ 12 Billion in 2020. Power banks are portable chargers designed to recharge electronic gadgets on-the-go. They can range from slim, pocket-sized devices to larger and higher-capacity chargers, depending on the power requirements of the user. They are compatible with various devices, such as tablets, portable speakers, laptops, mobile phones, cameras, etc. Power banks are usually made from Lithium-Ion (Li-on) and Lithium-Polymer (Li-Po) batteries and are categorized into universal/standard and solar power banks. The universal charger can be charged via conventional USB sources, whereas the solar power banks are charged with both USB chargers and sunlight.

The escalating demand for smartphones and the declining prices of power banks are positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the rising number of new entrants in the industry due to the low capital investment for establishing manufacturing facilities is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emergence of power banks as fast-moving consumer electronics has increased the competition among manufacturers to introduce innovative solutions to retain and expand the consumer base. This is further anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Adata Technology Co., Ltd.

Asustek Computer Inc.

Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd.

Anker Technology Co. Ltd.

Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.

OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

UNU Electronics Inc.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Portable Power Banks

Solar Power Banks

Battery Cases

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion

Lithium-Polymer

Breakup by Power Rating:

Below 3,000 mAh

3,001 mAh – 8,000 mAh

8,001 mAh – 20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh

Breakup by Application:

Smartphones

Tablets

Portable Media Devices

Others

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

