Power Bank Market 2020 | Growth Drivers Challenges, Trends and Industry Dynamics, Forecast 2027
Global Power Bank Market
Power Bank Market Report
Global Power Bank Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 47.95 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 236.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increased power consumption of electronic devices due to advancement in technology.
Power bank can be defining as a portable charger that supplies power using in-built battery to charge various portable electronic devices. These batteries can be manufactured using Li-ion or Li-polymer. The electronic devices that can be charged using a power bank include smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, portable media devices, and laptops. The power bank uses electric power grid or solar energy to charge these devices.
Market Drivers:
- Decline in price of power banks, this act as driver to the market drive.
- Electric outage in certain countries, this act as driver to the market drive
Market Restraints:
- Improve battery capacity of electronic devices, this act as restraints to the market drive
- Rising adoption of wireless charging technology in consumer electronic device, this act as restraints to the market drive
Segmentation: Global Power Bank Market
By Capacity Range
- 500–3499mAh
- 3500–6499mAh,
- 6500–9499mAh
- 9500–12499mAh
- 12500–15499mAh
- Above 15500mAh
By USB Port
- One USB Port
- Two USB Ports
- More Than Two USB Ports
By Energy Source
- Electric
- Solar
By Battery Type
- Lithium Ion (LI-Ion) Battery
- Lithium Polymer (LI-Polymer) Battery
By Application
- Smartphone
- Tablet
- Digital Camera
- Laptop
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Price Range
- Low
- Mid-Range
- Premium Range
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2017, Adata Technology Co., Ltd. announced that they launched the X7000 power bank. The device has features of 2 output USB ports with a battery capacity of 7000mAh. It is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and other portable electronic devices.
- In December 2016, Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. announced that they launched the 2000mAh power bank in China. It has 2 output USB ports and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The device is scratch resistant and has 9 layers of circuit chip protection.
Competitive Analysis: Global Power Bank Market
Global power bank market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of power bank market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Power Bank Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the power bank market are G.T. Internet Information Co.,Ltd (China), Lenovo (China), Microsoft (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Anker Innovations Limited (China), ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.(China), Intex (India), UNU Electronics Inc., Shenzhen Century New Energy Battery Co. Ltd (China), Duracell Inc. (Switzerland), , Syska, Ambrane India Pvt Ltd (India), Damson Group (US), Huawei Device Co., Ltd. (China), SAMSUNG (South Korea), RAVPower (US), mophie, inc.(California), ASUSTeK Computer Inc (hina), OPPO (China), Apacer Technology Inc (China), Targus (US), amomg others.
Major Highlights of Power Bank market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Power Bank market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Power Bank market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Power Bank market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
