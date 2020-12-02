Power Analyzer and Power Quality Analyzer Market Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2026

Toronto, Canada: – Power Analyzer (PA) Power analyzer (PA) is a piece of test equipment that accurately measures electrical power characteristics of devices that generate, transform, or consume electricity. Power analyzers, also called power meters or watt-meters, provide precise measurements of true power (watts), power factor, harmonics and efficiency in inverters, motor drives, lighting, home appliances, office equipment, power supplies, and industrial machinery.

Power Quality Analyzer (PQA) A Power Quality Analyzer (PQA) is a piece of test equipment designed to evaluate the quality of electrical power on its input. These devices are available in three-phase and single-phase models. They measure both current and voltage, and detect dips, swells, fast transients, harmonics, power factor, and a host of other parameters that are useful for advanced power troubleshooting.

Power Analyzers The forecast for power analyzers (only), show that during the 1st-half of the forecast period (2019-2024), the global consumption value is set to increase from $480 million in 2019 to $594.5 million in 2029; however, because of the impact on production, sales, shipment and implementation caused by the negative effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), It is forecasted a slowdown or negative movement in consumption in 2020 and a sluggish recovery for the next few years.

“The use of Power Analyzers in the North America region, which includes Mexico, Canada and the United States, is forecast to reach $128.9 million in 2029. Europe, in 2019, represented nearly 20% of the relative market share of the worldwide Power Analyzer (PA) consumption value,”.

According to the market study, the Rest of the World region (including Central/South America, Africa and Middle East) also is forecast with higher annual growth versus the other regions, as countries in the region become more developed. The Central/South America region, especially, is showing continued infrastructure growth, including electrical and other utilities, as well as manufacturing capability.

“Helped along substantially by impressive consumption volume (quantity) in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Asia Pacific region (APAC) will maintain the (volume) leadership role; however, average selling prices (ASPs) in APAC are typically lower versus the North America and Europe and to some degree, the Rest of World region.

Market forecast data in this study report refers to consumption (use) for a particular calendar year; therefore, this data is not cumulative data.

Power Quality Analyzer “The global consumption value of Power Quality Analyzers (PQA) is also impacted the negative effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we forecast a slowdown or negative movement in consumption in 2020 and a sluggish recovery for the next few years.”

During the 1st-half of the forecast period (2019-2024), the consumption value for Power Quantity Analyzers (PQAs) is forecast to increase at an average annual growth rate of 5.2%, and 5.1% percent annually from 2024-2029.

Power Quality Analyzers Global Market Value Trend Chart

10-Year Market Forecast: Report Description: This report presents the forecast of the use of Power Analyzers and Power Quality Analyzers. The report provides the review (analysis) of 2019 and a 10-year (2019-2029) forecast of the worldwide market consumption of Power Analyzers and Power Quality Analyzers, segmented as follows:

POWER ANALYZERS BENCH TOP BENCH TOP (LARGE / HEAVY) BENCH TOP (PORTABLE / LIGHT) PORTABLE (HANDHELD) PANEL MOUNT PANEL MOUNT (LARGE / RACK) PANEL MOUNT (SLIM / PANEL) PANEL MOUNT (DIN RAIL)



POWER QUALITY ANALYZERS BENCH TOP BENCH TOP (PORTABLE / LIGHT) PORTABLE (HANDHELD) PANEL MOUNT PANEL MOUNT (SLIM / PANEL) PANEL MOUNT (DIN RAIL)



Separate Forecasts The market forecasts for Power Analyzers and Power Quality Analyzers are separate forecasts and therefore are not summed-up together to a higher-level.

The market forecast data are segmented by the following functions:

Consumption Value (US$, million)

Quantity (number/by 1,000 units)

Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)

The global market forecasts for Power Analyzers and Power Quality Analyzers are segmented into the following geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Region (APAC)

Rest of the World

