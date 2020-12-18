Powdered Egg Yolk Market Forecast Revised as COVID-19 Estimated to carry an enormous Impact on Sales in 2020

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

This market report is a window to the Powdered Egg Yolk Market which gives explanation about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. This market report enlists the leading competitors and provides the market insights and the key factors influencing the industry. Report underlines strategic profiling of top players in the market, estimates their mainstay competencies, and illustrates competitive landscape for the market. Top key Players like Modernist Pantry, LLC, Venkys India, Ovobrand S.A., Australian Egg Co., Visos teisės saugomos, Senel BV, SNUK FOODS, Imperovo Foods, Rembrandt Foods, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Adriaan Goede BV, Rose Acre Farms, OVOSTAR UNION, Pulviver, wulro, Agroholding Avangard, SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP, Ovobel Foods Limited., Igreca, Derovo Group, Ballas Egg., Interovo Egg Group BV, Farm Pride among other domestic and global players.

Powdered egg yolk market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.00% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The increase in demand for powdered egg yolk from the food industry is escalating the growth of powdered egg yolk market.

Powdered egg yolk refers to powdered food ingredient which is made of spray dried pasteurized egg yolks or from spray dried pasteurized eggs. The product is extensively used in the formulation process where characteristics such as texture, mouth feel, emulsifying properties and color are pivotal. Powdered egg yolk is considered an ideal ingredient in food processing industry due to its properties including natural type, long shelf life, ready to use and absence of additives and preservatives.

The increase in demand for powdered egg yolk as an alternative to the eggs owning to various features of the product such as ease in transportation and shipping and longer shelf life and the high consumption of egg yolk powder in the food and beverage industry are the major factors driving the powdered egg yolk market growth. The adoption of protein-rich egg yolk powder in lifestyle of people across the globe, easy availability of the nutritional source and the high usage of powdered egg yolk in the products such as dairy, nutraceutical, meat, bakery, dressings, confectionery, and other accelerate the market growth.

Powdered Egg Yolk Research Methodology

The rise in demand for egg yolk powder from the sports and nutritional supplements sector due to the product’s rich protein content, branched amino acid concentration and nutritional value and the increasing usage with other natural ingredients including whey protein, almond milk and traditional dairy products in order to improve digestive feasibility and enhance the nutritional profile influence the egg yolk powder market. Additionally, rapid urbanization, rise in the standard of living of people and growing population positively affect the powdered egg yolk market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of dietetic nutrition, awareness regarding healthy lifestyle, acceptance of egg products by vegetarian population and the expansion of the animal feed industry extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, the increase in cost of production due to the hike in prices of agricultural grains that are used as feed for the hens and the fluctuation in the cost of raw materials are factors expected to obstruct the market growth. Concerns associated with the risk of contamination due to poor hygienic conditions and increase in egg allergens among the consumers are projected to challenge the powdered egg yolk market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary.

The report makes industry well acquainted with profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Powdered Egg Yolk market report puts forth an absolute overview of the market that contains various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Market drivers and market restraints are studied carefully along with the analysis of the market structure.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By, Product (Organic Powdered Egg Yolk, Pastured Powdered Egg Yolk, Free-Range Powdered Egg Yolk),

Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others),

End Users (Food Industry, Nutraceuticals and Pharmaceuticals, HoReCa, Household, Others)

The countries covered in the powdered egg yolk market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the increase in marketing expenditure and rise in adoption of powdered egg yolk in the dietary supplement industry because of its features such as high nutritional value, economical efficacy and easy processing in the region.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Powdered Egg Yolk market?

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

To execute market research study competent and advanced tools and techniques including SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis have been employed. Besides, the market share of major competitors on global level is also studied where key areas such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America are taken into account in this Powdered Egg Yolk market research report.

