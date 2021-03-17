Powder Coatings Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2020 – 2025

“

Market Overview

Global Powder Coatings Market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the review period. The market was evaluated for USD 11,256.3 Million in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.38% to surpass USD 17,544.5 Million by the end of 2025. In this type of coating, the nicely ground particles of color and resins are electrostatically charged applied on electrically grounded parts. The process of application of powder coating on a metal surface is known as electrostatic spray deposition (ESD). Powder-coated products are applicable to reduce scratches, abrasions, chipping, fading, corrosion, and other wear issues. Owing to these factors, the powder coating market is expected to attain significant expansion during the review period.

The global powder coating market is expected to register incredible market expansion owing to the rising requirement for powder coatings in the end-use industries, including consumer goods & appliances, automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, and furniture. However, the excessive manufacturing cost because of its energy-intensive manufacturing process and complicated process of forming thin films with powder coatings are expected to restrain the global market growth. Nevertheless, the accelerating automotive and electronics industries in various countries across Asia-Pacific, such as China, Japan, India, and Singapore, are expected to surge the demand for powder coatings and create attractive opportunities for major players. Furthermore, the growth of the market is driven by the increasing application of powder coatings in the consumer goods and automotive industries due to the anti-corrosive and high abrasion property that protects metallic and non-metallic substrates.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global market are Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (US), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), TCI Powder (US), DSM (Netherlands), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Jotun (Norway), Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited (India), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd (Japan), and Berger Paints India Limited (India).

Market Segmentation

Global Powder Coatings Market has been categorized into Substrate, Resin Type, Coating Method, Application, and Region.

In terms of substrate, the global powder coatings market has been bifurcated into metal and non-metal. Depending on the resin type, the powder coatings market has been subdivided into thermoset and thermoplastic.

The coating method categorizes the global market into electrostatic spray coating, fluidized bed coating, electrostatic fluidized bed process, and flame spraying. By application segment, the global powder coatings market has been segregated into consumer goods & appliances, automotive & transportation, architecture & furniture, construction equipment, and others.

Regional Analysis

The region-specific analysis of the Global Powder Coatings Market is spread across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market of approximately 50%, and it is expected to command the market to register a significant CAGR of around 7.0% during the projected timeframe. Besides, the market in the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to exhibit the second-highest CAGR of over 6.5% owing to the fastest-growing automotive and construction industry in the region.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Powder Coatings Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Powder Coatings Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Powder Coatings will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

Thank You.”