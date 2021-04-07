Powder Coating Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Competitive Strategy, Forecast to 2027: AkzoNobel, Asian Paints, BASF SE

What is Powder Coating?

“Powder Coating” is dry finishing process and several companies are preferring powder coating owing to its durable finish and high quality. It is an excellent alternative for conventional liquid paint since it eliminates the need for a solvent. Electrostatically applied, powder coating creates a hard finish than traditional paints and mainly used for coating of metals and other hardware. Powder coating provides corrosion protection, excellent outdoor durability, and high-temperature performance with a wide range of specialty effects which is otherwise not easily achievable through other coating methods.

Market Scope:

The “Global Powder Coating Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Powder Coating market with detailed market segmentation type, applications, and geography. The global Powder Coating market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Powder Coating market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global Powder coating market is broadly classified into resin type and end-user industry.

On the basis of resin type, the Powder coating market is segmented into acrylic, epoxy, polyester, polyurethane, and others.

Based on the end-user industry, the Powder coating market is segmented into architectural & decorative, automotive, industrial, and others.

Notable Players Profiled in the Powder Coating Market:

The report also includes the profiles of key Powder Coating companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

AkzoNobel

Asian Paints

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Jotun

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Regional Overview:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Powder Coating market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Powder Coating market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Table of Content for Powder Coating Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Powder Coating Market Landscape Powder Coating Market – Key Market Dynamics Powder Coating Market – Global Market Analysis Powder Coating Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 –Type Powder Coating Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Powder Coating Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Powder Coating Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Powder Coating Market Industry Landscape Powder Coating Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

