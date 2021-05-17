Powder Coating Market 2021| Emerging Technologies, Segmentation, Future Plans and Growth Rate To 2028 Powder Coating Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Resin Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyester, Polyurethane, and Others); End-user Industry (Architectural & Decorative, Automotive, Industrial, and others)

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Powder coating is dry finishing process and several companies are preferring powder coating owing to its durable finish and high quality. It is an excellent alternative for conventional liquid paint since it eliminates the need for a solvent. Electrostatically applied, powder coating creates a hard finish than traditional paints and mainly used for coating of metals and other hardware. Powder coating provides corrosion protection, excellent outdoor durability, and high-temperature performance with a wide range of specialty effects which is otherwise not easily achievable through other coating methods.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Powder coating market is driven by high demand for various equipment, file drawers, computer cabinets, laptop computers, cell phones, and electronic components. Texture variation, color & coating thicknesses in paint industries would play a key role in keeping the market trend upwards. The increasing use of powder coatings for aluminum extrusion and electrical fixtures will further boom the market. Government schemes and awareness for eco-friendly and economical products will stimulate demand over the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Powder Coating Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Powder coating market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, end-user industry, and geography. The global Powder coating market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading Powder coating market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Powder coating market is broadly classified into resin type and end-user industry. On the basis of resin type, the Powder coating market is segmented into acrylic, epoxy, polyester, polyurethane, and others., based on the end-user industry, the Powder coating market is segmented into architectural & decorative, automotive, industrial, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Powder coating market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Powder coating market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Powder coating market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend influencing the market during the forecast period. Besides, it also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Powder coating in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Powder coating market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Powder coating market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Powder coating in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Powder coating market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Powder coating market. Also, the study focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the significant developments in the past five years.

AkzoNobel

Asian Paints

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Jotun

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

