Powder-Actuated Nail Gun Market Worth to Reach USD 37 Billion by 2026

According to the research study, the global Powder-Actuated Nail Gun market in 2019 was approximately USD 28 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 37 billion by 2026.

Powder actuated tools also called explosive or direct fastening tools. These devices use controlled bursts to drive a nail or any other fasteners into solid materials such as steel, concrete or wood. The controlled bursts are usually done using flammable gas, compressed air or using electromagnetism. A power actuated tool is comprised of fasteners, magazine, and cartridges designed for explicit applications. The important factor that differentiates powder actuated tool from gas-actuated tools is the fact that powder actuated tool use power propellant just like blank cartilage of firearm. These guns are used in roofs, timber frames, shopfitting, pallet making and many more. It speeds up the process, delivers more strength and power, and enhances the craftsmanship.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the Powder-Actuated Nail Gun market, but not restricted to include ITW Construction Systems Australia Pvt Ltd., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Makita U.S.A., Inc., MAX USA CORP, Senco Brands, Inc., Hitachi Koki USA, Ltd, Puma Industrial Co. Ltd, Ridgid, Jitool, Unicatch Industrial Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Rongpeng Air Tools Co., Ltd., Meite, Nanshan, and others.

Global Powder-Actuated Nail Gun Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Direct Drive Nail Gun

Indirect Drive Nail Gun

Global Powder-Actuated Nail Gun Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Residential Decoration

Construction Engineering

Others

The global requirement of powder-actuated nail gun is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for optimizing the construction work. The rising demand for nail guns to maximize building work efficiency and runtime and maintenance of nail gun batteries are key factors to boost growth in the global Nail Gun market over the next decade. Furthermore, its rapid implementation would improve the efficiency of nail arms in a wide range of segments, particularly in the construction and manufacturing sectors. Moreover, in the coming years, the growing need for a convenient, comfortable device such as a nail gun would stimulate the global Nail Gun industry.

The Powder-Actuated Nail Gun market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Powder-Actuated Nail Gun industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

