Poultry Health Market Size, Growth 2021 Trends, Share, Statistics, Revenue, Key Companies, Merger, Competitive Analysis, Regional And Global Industry Forecast 2027

Poultry Health Market, in terms of revenue, was estimated to be USD 3.79billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.00 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.79% from 2019 to 2025.

Scope of The Report:

Poultry Health Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Poultry Health Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Poultry health demand is expected to be primarily driven by consistently increasing in global population; correspond increase in the demand for livestock and animal products in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

Over the past few years, the concept of maintaining optimum health of the flock, rearing antibiotic free and organically fed birds has been gaining importance. Consumption of leaner white meat as against meat from cattle has been a prominent pattern that is being consistently witnessed in the market. Globally, rapidly growing livestock farming, poultry farm and pet adoption are also augmenting the poultry health market growth. Moreover, changing lifestyle and food habits of consumers and growing demand for protein rich diet solutions have also fueled the urge to rear healthy flock and thereby drive the poultry health market.

Poultry Health Companies:

Bayer Healthcare

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva Animal Health

Elanco (Eli Lilly)

Merck

Merial (Sanofi)

Virbac

Zoetis Animal Healthcare

Others

Poultry Health Market Key Market Segments:

Market by Type: Vaccines, Parasiticides, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives, Other

by Application: Farm, House, Others

The study provides a decisive view of the global poultry health market by segmenting the market based on type, application and region. Based on type, poultry health market is segmented into vaccines, parasiticides, anti-invective, medicinal feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals. This segment is dominated by parasiticides in type segment and it was worth of USD XX billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2025 with considerable CAGR of XX% in forecast period due to increasing consumption of parasiticides for increasing production, high vaccination supplement and animal’s requirement.

On the basis of application, the poultry health market is segmented into farm, house, and others. This segment is dominated by farm and it was worth of USD XX billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2025 with considerable CAGR of XX% in forecast period due to the trends like raising domesticated breeds and it’s acceptance become one of the most important aspects of agriculture.

The regions covered in global poultry health market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global poultry health market sub divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc. Global poultry health market is dominated by North America and it was worth of USD XX billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2025 with considerable CAGR of XX% in forecast period due to increasing domestic population, greater consumption of meat products, increasing preference to white and lean meat as against red meat fueled the growth in this region.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

