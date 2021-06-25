Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders Modifiers Market trend, analysis, forecast to 2028

The global Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders Modifiers market is predicted to escalate from USD 2.40 billion in 2028 to USD 3.09 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 3.3% during the expected time. The augmenting requirement for Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders Modifiers among the population and increasing inclination towards natural growth promoters are the factors propelling the market demand for Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders Modifiers.

Many companies are focusing on strategies such as novel product launches, patent and product approvals, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to embed their market spot. The steady process in the market is foretold to open new possibilities for the emerging market players as well as leading market players.

Mycotoxin binders are organic or synthetic compounds that are mixed with the livestock feed in order to restrict the entry of mycotoxins into the animal bloodstream. The increasing prevalence of mycotoxin-contaminated livestock feed, along with the surging demand and consumption of livestock and feed products, are propelling the market for Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders Modifiers market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a downfall of the total Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders Modifiers market. The lockdown has led to a reduction in the workforce and disruption of the supply chain and production.

Further key findings:

North America dominated the global Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders Modifiers industry in 2020 due to the increasing acceptance of using feed mycotoxin modifiers and binders and the rising safety cognizance of mycotoxin reduction among the crowd. Additionally, the stringent regulations about feed quality are boosting the market demand.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to observe the quickest growth in the projected period. The development is accounted to the growing livestock population, increasing government schemes to control mycotoxin levels in the feed. The rising

On the basis of type, the binders are preferred over modifiers due to the easy availability and affordability of binders. Clay and bentonite are the types of binders that are commonly used. Clay segment led the market share and is expected to maintain the highest revenue during the projection period.

The increased demand for clay binders is accredited to the improved knowledge regarding high commercialized clay binders.

Based on the form, the dry form is predicted to occupy a large market share during the projected time. The main reason for the high demand for the dry form is that it is easily mixed with feed ingredients. It has other benefits such as better shelf-life and easy storage as compared to the liquid forms.

Poultry is the fastest-growing segment based on the livestock section. The increasing desire for poultry meat and eggs and the growing health concerns of poultry birds has expanded the market for Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders Modifiers.

consumption of chicken and pork in the Asia Pacific region is expected to escalate the demand for feed mycotoxin binders and the modifiers market.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, BASF SE, Alltech, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Novus International, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, and Nutriad are the leading market players in the Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders Modifiers market.

In January 2019, ADM acquired Probiotics Int. Ltd under the brand name Protexin, which has various natural and probiotic additions for the agriculture and veterinary sectors.

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders Modifiers market based on Type, Livestock, Source, Form, and Region:

On the basis of Region: (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 – 2028)

Feed mycotoxin binders

Bentonite

Clay

Others

Feed mycotoxin modifiers

Bacteria

Yeast

Enzymes

Others

On the basis of Livestock: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 – 2028)

Aquatic animals

Swine

Poultry

Ruminants

Others

On the basis of Source: (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2028)

Organic

Inorganic

On the basis of Form: (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2028)

Liquid

Dry

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Drip Irrigation Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Roadmap of Mycotoxin Binders And Modifiers Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 the Mycotoxin Binders And Modifiers Market

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Mycotoxin Binders And Modifiers: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Feed Binders: Clay

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2. Bentonite

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2. Others

5.2.3. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Feed Modifiers: Enzymes

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Yeast

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Bacteria

5.3.3. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Others

5.3.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion)

Continued…..

