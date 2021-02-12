Pouch Sealing Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Pouch Sealing Machine Market: Overview

A pouch sealing machine is type of equipment used in the packaging of essentials such as rice, tea, edible oil, sugar, snacks, flours, spice powders, shampoos, detergents, and numerous types of powders and liquids. While hand-operated pouch sealing machines feature adjustable timers and are ideal for sealing powdered, solid, or granular products, continuous band sealer machines are suitable for individual bag/pouch sealing.

Automatic pouch sealing and pouch filling machines have been gaining traction recently, due to the associated convenience, simplicity, and visual appeal of the finished products. This type of equipment features variable temperature and speed control in order to suit the requirements of numerous grades of plastics. Additionally, these machines are available in a variety of sizes, capacities, and can cater to the variable needs of the end-user industries such as medical & pharmaceutical, food & beverage, chemicals, engineering, and industrial items, amongst others.

Global Pouch Sealing Machine Market: Growth Factors

The demand for pouch sealing machines has been witnessing an uptick in the past few months, on account of the growing need to cater to the surging requirements for efficient packaging technologies. One of the primary growth factors of the global pouch sealing machine market size is the versatility of these machines in terms of application. Owing to the superior tensile strength, lower energy consumption, easy operation, and high corrosion resistance exhibited by a range of pouch sealing machines available in the market, the demand for this equipment is exhibiting a rising curve.

With the spiraling progress of the e-commerce industry, especially during and after the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global pouch sealing machine market forecast is likely to benefit from the lower costs of logistics and higher demand for pouches. The food & beverage industry has been deploying these machines to a great extent, driven by the need to ensure optimum quality standards, high nutrient retention, and uniform product quality at the same time adhering to the regulatory norms.

The integration of latest technologies including the use of advanced sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) has further been encouraging the demand for this machinery, boosting the global pouch sealing machine market share. Several industry players have been seeking to introduce user-friendly interfaces featuring electric control systems and touchscreens.

Global Pouch Sealing Machine Market: Segmentation

The global pouch sealing machine market has been differentiated by technology type, by machine type, by end-use industry, and by region. Based on technology type, the global market has been categorized into single servo auger filler collar, double servo auger filler collar, and triple servo auger filler collar. On the basis of machine type, the global market has been segregated into manual packaging, semi-automatic packaging, and automatic packaging.

Based on end-use industry, the global pouch sealing machine market can be bifurcated into consumer goods, agriculture, food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, personal care, and automotive.

Global Pouch Sealing Machine Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific has been contributing toward the overall global pouch sealing machine market share and is slated to represent a major portion of the total market revenue through 2026, thanks to the growing population base, increasing per capita expenditures, and the high growth of industrialization in the region. With countries such as India, Japan, and South Korea exhibiting an insatiable demand for groceries, essentials, and clean-label products, the market is likely to further receive an impetus.

North America is expected to rise considerably in terms of total volume of revenue through the forecast years, pushed by the growing penetration of cutting-edge packaging solutions. The demand for premium packaged food products is driving several food & beverage companies toward the adoption of superior quality pouch sealing machinery. The advanced logistics and transport sector, the high disposable incomes of individuals, and the greater preference for an automated industrial infrastructure across North American countries has been fueling the global pouch sealing machine market size.

Global Pouch Sealing Machine Market: Competitive Players

The leading players operating in the global pouch sealing machine market outlook include Pavan Group, Nichrome India Ltd., Shanghai Precise Packaging Co., Ltd., La-Belle Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Jeevika Food Machine P Ltd., and Huhtamaki – PPL. Numerous industry leaders have been investing in R&D activities in order to diversify their product offerings.

They have also been engaging in mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance, during February 2021, SencorpWhite, a leading manufacturer of medical pouch sealer machines announced its collaboration with Urania engineering to provide superior performance heat sealing systems to manufacturers of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, as well as dry bulk products.

Global Pouch Sealing Machine Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



