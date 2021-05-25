Potential: The Insider’s Guide to Food Safety Testing Market

For instance, manufacturers have developed the new technique namely, ‘Bio-Electric Tongue’ which makes use of its eclectic tongue to test food and maintain its safety. Other technique is the plasma treatment that kills the salmonella family of microorganisms on poultry eggs to prevent food borne diseases. This new technique decontaminates the egg’s surface without compromising with the quality of eggs. However, the long distribution food chain is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global food safety testing market in the near future.Consumers are becoming aware about the norms and parameters in order to justify the quality as well as safety of food products, which is the significant factor anticipated to foster the growth of the global food safety testing market over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Besides, the growing penetration of population across the globe is another factor estimated to drive the market growth in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the emergence of new techniques in food safety testing industry is projected to create huge growth opportunities in the global market by 2026.

Regional Outlook

The Europe market for food safety testing is expected to attain a dominant position in the global industry throughout the forecast period. The dominance of the region is majorly owing to rise in number of consumers suffering from food borne diseases, which is resulting in growing demand for food testing and the production of food in large amount. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the second largest in global food testing industry, owing to rapid establishment of industries and the presence of leading companies, especially in China.

Major Market Players

Research Dive has listed some of the key players in the report that are operating in the global food safety testing market. These players include ALS Limited, DTS Food Laboratories, Bureau Veritas S.A, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Covance, and Genetic ID. These players are adopting numerous strategies such as partnerships, product development, and product launches to gain a competitive edge in the global industry.

