Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Personal Robots Market Analysis on Current Trends and Growth

The global personal robots market is projected to reach $21.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2020 – 2030. The demand for mobile robots has been increasing due to security concerns. These robots are capable of locomotion and are not fixed to one physical location. Such robots find their application in spying, hence, are also known as spying robot.

The increase in urbanization is introducing machines, such as personal robots, in the households. Moreover, the declining price of personal robots has been encouraging the budget-conscious customers to purchase them. Geographically, Europe has been the largest personal robots market, where Germany stood as the largest contributor to the regional market. In North America, the U.S. has been the major market for personal robots, whereas in Asia-Pacific, Japan has been the major contributor to the reginal revenue.

The surging demand for such robots is an opportunity for the manufacturers in this market. Product launches and strategic partnerships have been the major recent developments in the global personal robots market. Samsung, Segway and F&P Robotics are some of the companies that recently introduced personal robot products. Sony, Samsung and ZMP are some of the major players to announce partnerships in this market.

