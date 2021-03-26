Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Music Composing Software Market Analysis on Current Trends and Growth

In 2019, the global music composing software market generated a revenue of $177.4 million and by 2030, it is predicted to attain a value of $1,871.5 million. Furthermore, the market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 23.8% between 2020 and 2030. The main factors fueling the progress of the market are the rising usage of online music streaming services, stable growth of the media and entertainment industry, and strong public preference for classical music shows around the world.

Additionally, the burgeoning demand for effective collaborations amongst musicians is causing the expansion of the market. Major factors such as digitization, connectivity with multiple devices, rapid technological advancements, and the emergence of several entertainment platforms are fueling the progress of the music composing software market. As per the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2019–2023, $2.2 trillion revenue was generated by the media and entertainment sector in 2019.

The surging number of music events and live concerts, on account of the increasing number of musicians around the world, is another major factor causing the boom of the music composing software market. Besides this, the rising initiatives of various organizations such as the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) aimed at promoting musicians by organizing music contests, conferences, and live concerts are also propelling the growth of the industry.

