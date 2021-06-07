Potential impact of Covid-19 on Gas Chromatography Market Market Growth and Demand, Concludes Fact.MR

Gas chromatography (GC) is used for analysis and separation of compounds, which are capable of vaporizing without undergoing decomposition. GC is used for testing purity of substances, separating the components in a mixture. Gas chromatography is also being used for preparing pure compounds from mixtures, and identifying the compounds. The forensic science utilizes gas chromatography for analyzing biological specimens, and crime-scene evidences. GC techniques are used for testing the quality of chemical products, and measuring toxicity of substances.

Gas Chromatography Market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Gas Chromatography Market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Gas Chromatography Market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Gas Chromatography Market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

• Key technological developments related to the Gas Chromatography Market

• Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

• Country-wise analysis of the Gas Chromatography Market in different regions

• Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on supply-demand, value chain, and consumption

• Adoption of the Gas Chromatography Market in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Gas Chromatography Market

The presented report dissects the Gas Chromatography Market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

North America’s Dominance in the Global Gas Chromatography Market will Remain Unchallenged through 2022

North America is projected to remain the largest market for gas chromatography, expanding at an impressive CAGR through 2022. In this region, the United States is well known for biopharmaceutical research, and production of pharmaceutical drugs. The number of geriatric population in North America is witnessing a rise, thereby driving demand for different medicines for treatment of different diseases. These factors will drive growth of gas chromatography market in North America. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market for gas chromatography over the forecast period.

Accessories & consumables, and auto-samplers are expected to emerge as the fastest-selling products in the global gas chromatography market. Auto-samplers will remain more lucrative than accessories & consumables of gas chromatography, in terms of revenues. Gas chromatography instruments will continue to be the top-selling product, with sales poised to exceed US$ 1,600 Mn by 2022-end. In addition, sales of instruments, and detectors will register a parallel expansion at 5.5% CAGR through 2022.

The Gas Chromatography Market report answers the following queries:

1. Which players hold the significant Gas Chromatography Market share and why?

2. What strategies are the Gas Chromatography Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

3. Why region is expected to lead the global Gas Chromatography Market?

4. What factors are negatively affecting the Gas Chromatography Market growth?

5. What will be the value of the global Gas Chromatography Market by the end of 2029?

Oil & gas industries are projected to remain the largest end-users of gas chromatography, in terms of revenues. In addition, revenues from gas chromatography in oil & gas industries, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries are estimated to account for nearly two-third share of the market during 2017 to 2022. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries will exhibit the fastest expansion as compared to all the other end-users in the market through 2022.

