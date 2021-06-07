Potential impact of Covid-19 on Gardening Equipment Market Market Growth and Demand, Concludes Fact.MR

Rising Demand for Automated and Technologically-enhanced Tools drive Gardening Equipment Market

The evolution of the global gardening equipment market is influenced by technology and automation. The rising demand for technologically-advanced and automated gardening tools among residential and commercial buyers is a key factor underpinning the steady evolution of the gardening equipment market. There has been rising use of automated tools for controlling weeds in commercial spaces such as public parks, sports fields, and golf courses.

Declining Demand among Commercial Users Hampers Revenues of Gardening Equipment Market, Applications of Sports Industry underpin Attractive Avenues

The costs incurred in buying gardening equipment and the hassle of cleaning debris after their use on a day-to-day basis has stimulated several commercial end users to shun the use of these. Rather, they are preferring artificial plants. This is a glaring constrained capping the revenues of the gardening equipment market.

The hassle of daily landscaping maintenance has adversely impacted the demand for gardening equipment in the commercial sector. In many industrial buildings, the adoption of glass turfs and creepers in indoor spaces has also contributed to a slump in demand in the gardening equipment market. A growing number of commercial users are also preferring pot plants and using mulches. These trends are adversely impacting the demand dynamics of the gardening equipment market.

The report titled “Gardening Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2022” offers insight into the demand dynamics in end-use industries, lucrative avenues, competitive landscape, and key trends expected to shape the future growth trajectories of the gardening equipment market.

It offers insights into the revenue contribution of various regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and the MEA. Key end-use industries whose prospects are evaluated in the gardening equipment market assessment are residential and commercial. The study also assesses revenue generating potential of various distribution channels for gardening equipment such as online sales, retail sales, and distributor sales.

