Potential Impact of Covid-19 on Artisan Bakery Market Growth and Demand, Concludes BMRC | Aryzta, CSM Bakery Solutions, Bimbo Bakeries

Global Artisan Bakery Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Artisan Bakery Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

The Artisan Bakery Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Artisan bakery products are handcrafted and manufactured according to traditional methods by using high quality ingredients. The color, texture and flavors are adjusted according to the consumer’s preferences and demands. Rising demand for Bakery & Confectionary Products and changing lifestyle & consumer buying behavior are the substantial driving factors of the market. In addition, increasing disposable income of individuals and rising demand for healthy food products with high quality of ingredients are also boosting the market growth of artisan bakery, Further, high focus on research and development of artisan bakery products and increasing number of restaurant and fast food outlets are creating the numerous opportunity in rising the demand of it. The demand for artisan bakery products is found to be increasing based on the high demands from consumers side for quality bakery products. These factor also leads to fuel the growth of market. However, lack of skilled professional is one of the major restraining factor of the market in the coming years.

The major market player included in this report are:

Aryzta

CSM Bakery Solutions

Bimbo Bakeries

Rich Products Corporation

Flower Foods

Harry Brot

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Partially Baked

Fully Baked

Others

By Application:

Breads

Cakes & Sweets

Savory

Others

The regional analysis of Global Artisan Bakery Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing consumption of convenience artisan bakery products. North America is also anticipated to grow in the global Artisan Bakery market in the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due changing consumer preference in the developing economies such as India China and Japan.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Artisan Bakery Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Artisan Bakery Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Artisan Bakery Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Artisan Bakery Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Artisan Bakery Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Artisan Bakery Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

Chapter 5. Artisan Bakery Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Artisan Bakery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Partially Baked

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Fully Baked

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Others

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Artisan Bakery Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Artisan Bakery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Breads

6.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Cakes & Sweets

6.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3. Savory

Continued….

