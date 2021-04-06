Potato Starch Market 2021-2026 | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Future Trends, Scope, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Potato Starch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global potato starch market reached a volume of 3.90 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Potato starch is a powdery product containing minimal fat or protein obtained from root tubers of the potato plant. It has a neutral taste with high-binding strength and minimal foaming. Potato starch provides a light, fluffy texture to baked goods. As a result, it finds extensive applications in the food industry as a binder, thickener, additive, and stabilizer for preparing potato chips, noodles, wine gums, cocktail nuts, hot dog sausages, instant soups and sauces, etc.
The expanding food processing industry, along with the escalating consumption of convenience food, is primarily driving the global potato starch market for potato starch. Furthermore, it is also used as an excipient in the production of pharmaceuticals and in the textile industry to finish and stiffen various fabrics. In line with this, the rising utilization of potato starch in the paper and chemical industries owing to its better solubility and high adhesion properties is also acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, numerous product manufacturers are adopting specialty enzymes, organic solvents, and chemicals to improve product quality. Furthermore, they are also getting inclined towards advanced separating devices for producing fine starch granules.
Potato Starch Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the potato starch market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Roquette
- KMC
- Emsland Group
- Avebe
- Ingredion Incorporated
The report has segmented the global potato starch market on the basis of category, application and region.
Breakup by Category:
- Native Starch
- Modified Starch
- Sweeteners
Breakup by Application:
- Food Applications
- Industrial Applications
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Market Trends
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
