Potato Protein Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Potatoes are considered as rich source of dietary energy and various micronutrients. The protein level concentrated in potatoes is significantly high in comparison to other roots and tubers. The quality involved in potato proteins is quite superior as compared to other sources owing to presence of Protein Digestibility-Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS) of 0.93, and good levels of lysine and branched-chain amino acids. Potato proteins are widely used to prepare bakery products as well as other products industrially.

The potato protein market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising fascination of consumers towards the potato protein coupled with rising consumer orientation towards healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the dynamic shift in consumer preferences towards convenience products provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the potato protein market. However, high price associated with potato protein is projected to hamper the overall growth of the potato protein market.

Key Players:

1. Agrana

2. AKV Langholt

3. Avebe

4. Emsland Group

5 .KMC Ingredients

6. Meelunie

7. Pepees Group

8. Roquette Freres

9. Südstärke

10. Tereos Group

Market Segmentation:

The global potato protein market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the potato protein market is segmented into isolates and concentrates. Based on application, the global potato protein market is divided food and beverages and feed.

